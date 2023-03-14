K-Fast Holding AB (publ) has previously announced that the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) would be held on Thursday, May 11 th, 2023. The Board of Directors has decided to move the AGM to Monday, May 15 th, 2023. A separate notice of Annual General Meeting will be sent out be sent out the usual way.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

e-mail: johan.hammarqvist@k-fastigheter.se, telephone: +46 (0)10-167 60 99



As a property company, K-Fastigheter's objective is to add value for tenants by creating attractive homes with superior comfort. The Group's operations encompass active property management, project development and proprietary construction operations. To enhance cost efficiency and cut construction times, K-Fastigheter has chosen to work with three concept buildings, developed in-house and constructed for proprietary management. K-Fastigheter provides some 3,700 homes in several locations in the Öresund region, in the province of Småland and in western Sweden , and is assessing new markets as production capacity increases. The Group's property portfolio has a book value SEK 13.1 billion , with an annual rental value of about SEK 490 million . Since November 2019 , the company's Class B shares have been traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the (ticker: KFAST B). Read more at k-fastigheter.com

