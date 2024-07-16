On July 23rd, 2024, at 9 AM CEST, K-Fast Holding AB ("K-Fastigheter") publishes its interim report for the second quarter 2024. The report will be presented in a pre-recorded audio cast at 10 AM CEST the same day.

Jacob Karlsson, CEO, and Martin Larsson, CFO, will present the earnings and operations. The presentation materials (slides and sound) will be available at www.k-fastigheter.com/en/investors/presentations

The presentation will be held in Swedish, with presentation materials in Swedish and English. Questions may be addressed in writing to ir@k-fastigheter.sewith answers being compiled on an ongoing basis during the day and published onwww.k-fastigheter.com/en

For more information, please contact:



Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

e-mail: johan.hammarqvist@k-fastigheter.se, telephone: +46 (0)10-167 60 99

K-Fastigheter is much more than a property company. Through an integrated process, we build our business in the two business segments Construction and Property Management. In business segment Construction the objective is to deliver completed housing units based on the Group's concept houses, developed in-house, as well as high-quality frame solutions. Our prefab operations is organized in the subsidiary K-Prefab. To enhance cost efficiency and cut construction times, K-Fastigheter has chosen to work with three concept houses for housing, developed in-house. Business segment Property Management manages the Groups property portfolio with focus on housing. K-Fastigheter offers more than 5,000 homes from Copenhagen in the south to Gävle in the north and is continuously assessing new markets. K-Fastigheter strive to create attractive homes with a high comfort factor. The Group's property portfolio has a book value SEK 15,3 billion. Annual rental value in invest properties under management amounts to SEK 686 million. Since November 2019, the company's Class B shares have been traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (under the ticker: KFAST B). Read more at k-fastigheter.com.