K G Denim Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 5,325.54 million compared to INR 6,115.71 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 5,371.36 million compared to INR 6,178.45 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 279.84 million compared to INR 80.42 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 10.92 compared to INR 3.14 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 10.92 compared to INR 3.14 a year ago.

