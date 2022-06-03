K Kythreotis Public : Notice to the Annual General Meeting posted

K. KYTHREOTIS
HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED
NOTICE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Company's Administration Offices, 38 Grivas Dighenis Str., Agios Nicolaos, Limassol, on Monday, 27 June 2022, at
18.00 to transact the following:
I. Ordinary business:
-
Examination of the Consolidated Management Report and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group, the Management Report and the Audited Financial Statements of the Parent Company and the Corporate Governance Report for 2021 and the Auditors' Report.
-
Approval of dividend.
-
Re-electionof members to the Board of Directors.
-
Determination of the remuneration of Directors.
-
Re-appointmentof PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd as Statutory Auditors of the Company and authorisation of the Board of Directors to determine their fees.
June 2022
By order of the Board of Directors,
Adaminco Secretarial Limited
Secretary of K. Kythreotis Holdings Public Ltd
