K Kythreotis Public : Notice to the Annual General Meeting posted

K. KYTHREOTIS

HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED

NOTICE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Company's Administration Offices, 38 Grivas Dighenis Str., Agios Nicolaos, Limassol, on Monday, 27 June 2022, at

18.00 to transact the following:

I. Ordinary business:

Examination of the Consolidated Management Report and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group, the Management Report and the Audited Financial Statements of the Parent Company and the Corporate Governance Report for 2021 and the Auditors' Report. Approval of dividend. Re-election of members to the Board of Directors. Determination of the remuneration of Directors. Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd as Statutory Auditors of the Company and authorisation of the Board of Directors to determine their fees.

June 2022

By order of the Board of Directors,

Adaminco Secretarial Limited

Secretary of K. Kythreotis Holdings Public Ltd