  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. K. Kythreotis Holdings Public Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KYTH   CY0008401214

K. KYTHREOTIS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED

(KYTH)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-30
0.2640 EUR   +10.00%
04/19K. Kythreotis Holdings Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/12K KYTHREOTIS PUBLIC : Report of dispersion of share capital as at 31/03/2022
PU
04/07K KYTHREOTIS PUBLIC : Examination of Audited Consolidated Financial Statements 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

K Kythreotis Public : Notice to the Annual General Meeting posted

06/03/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

K. KYTHREOTIS

HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED

NOTICE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Company's Administration Offices, 38 Grivas Dighenis Str., Agios Nicolaos, Limassol, on Monday, 27 June 2022, at

18.00 to transact the following:

I. Ordinary business:

  1. Examination of the Consolidated Management Report and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group, the Management Report and the Audited Financial Statements of the Parent Company and the Corporate Governance Report for 2021 and the Auditors' Report.
  2. Approval of dividend.
  3. Re-electionof members to the Board of Directors.
  4. Determination of the remuneration of Directors.
  5. Re-appointmentof PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd as Statutory Auditors of the Company and authorisation of the Board of Directors to determine their fees.

June 2022

By order of the Board of Directors,

Adaminco Secretarial Limited

Secretary of K. Kythreotis Holdings Public Ltd

Disclaimer

K. Kythreotis Holdings Public Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 19,3 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net income 2021 2,19 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
Net cash 2021 0,71 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,58x
Yield 2021 15,0%
Capitalization 11,2 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart K. KYTHREOTIS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
K. Kythreotis Holdings Public Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kostas Kythreotis General Director & Director
Christiana P. Kythreoti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Petros K. Kythreotis Chairman
Andreas G. Pourgouras Independent Non-Executive Director
Loizos Siakallis Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K. KYTHREOTIS HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED98.50%12
CRH PLC-17.05%30 974
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-18.84%22 390
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-20.86%22 386
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-21.15%21 661
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-11.69%12 157