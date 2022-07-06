K Laser Technology : Announcement on behalf of K Laser China Group Holding Co.,Limited. and K Laser China Group Co., Ltd. regarding its cash dividends resolution.
07/06/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: K LASER TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/06
Time of announcement
14:14:20
Subject
Announcement on behalf of K Laser China Group
Holding Co.,Limited. and K Laser China Group Co., Ltd.
regarding its cash dividends resolution.
Date of events
2022/07/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/06
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Please refer to other matters that need to be specified.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The board of directors of K Laser China Group Holding Co.,Limited.
resolved to distribute cash dividends amounting USD 515 thousand,of
which USD 483 thousand were distributed to K Laser China Group Co., Ltd.
(2)The board of directors of K Laser China Group Co., Ltd.
resolved to distribute cash dividends amounting USD 483 thousand to
K LASER TECHNOLOGY INC.
K Laser Technology Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:23:05 UTC.