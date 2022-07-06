K Laser Technology : Announcement on behalf of K Laser China Group Holding Co.,Limited. and K Laser China Group Co., Ltd. regarding its cash dividends resolution.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/06 2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Please refer to other matters that need to be specified. 3.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The board of directors of K Laser China Group Holding Co.,Limited. resolved to distribute cash dividends amounting USD 515 thousand,of which USD 483 thousand were distributed to K Laser China Group Co., Ltd. (2)The board of directors of K Laser China Group Co., Ltd. resolved to distribute cash dividends amounting USD 483 thousand to K LASER TECHNOLOGY INC.