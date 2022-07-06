Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  K Laser Technology Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2461   TW0002461001

K LASER TECHNOLOGY INC.

(2461)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
17.65 TWD   +1.15%
02:24aK LASER TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of K Laser China Group Holding Co.,Limited. and K Laser China Group Co., Ltd. regarding its cash dividends resolution.
PU
06/09K Laser Technology Inc. Announces Consolidated Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended May 2022
CI
06/07K LASER TECHNOLOGY : Announce the adjustment of 2021Q4 cash dividend ratio.
PU
K Laser Technology : Announcement on behalf of K Laser China Group Holding Co.,Limited. and K Laser China Group Co., Ltd. regarding its cash dividends resolution.

07/06/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: K LASER TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/06 Time of announcement 14:14:20
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of K Laser China Group
Holding Co.,Limited. and K Laser China Group Co., Ltd.
regarding its cash dividends resolution.
Date of events 2022/07/06 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/06
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Please refer to other matters that need to be specified.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The board of directors of K Laser China Group Holding Co.,Limited.
   resolved to distribute cash dividends amounting USD 515 thousand,of
   which USD 483 thousand were distributed to K Laser China Group Co., Ltd.
(2)The board of directors of K Laser China Group Co., Ltd.
   resolved to distribute cash dividends amounting USD 483 thousand to
   K LASER TECHNOLOGY INC.

Disclaimer

K Laser Technology Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
