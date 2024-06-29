K.M. Sugar Mills Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Narendra Mohan as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive, Independent Director) of the Company with effect from 29thJune, 2024; Shri Narendra Mohan, has an exemplary career in the sugar industry spanning about four decades including eleven years as Director, National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, India, a premier institute of Government of India which was established in 1936. He did his post graduate studies in Sugar Technology from National Sugar Institute and later on was conferred Fellowship as well. Shri Narendra Mohan has been an inspiring teacher, admirable research worker and an esteemed government official having a long and distinguished career of working in sugar industry and at the institute.

An author of 7 books, more than 200 papers been published in various reputed journals, many book chapters and patents to his credit, indicates his passion for academic & research work.