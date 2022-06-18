K One Technology Berhad : 21st AGM (K-One) Minutes

K-ONE TECHNOLOGY BERHAD (Company No. 539757 - K) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Minutes of the Twenty-First Annual General Meeting of the Company held fully virtual via online meeting platform in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the Securities Commission of Malaysia, from the Broadcast Venue at Level 10, Tower 1, Avenue 5, Bangsar South City, 59200 Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 30 May 2022 at 9.00 a.m. Present online : Shareholders Present at : Ir. Edwin Lim Beng Fook - Executive Chairman Broadcast Dato' Martin Lim Soon Seng - Chief Executive Officer Venue Ms Anita Chew Cheng Im - Independent Non-Executive Director Mr Bjorn Braten - Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director Mr Goo Kok Khian - Chief Operating Officer ("COO") Mr Choi Keng Mun - Finance Director Present online : Mr Loi Kim Fah - Independent Non-Executive Director Mr Goh Chong Chuang - Independent Non- Executive Director Dato' Azlam Shah bin Alias - Independent Non-Executive Director Mr Andrew Choong - External Auditors from Messrs Baker Mr Jason Wong - Tilly Monteiro Heng PLT In Attendance : Ms Wong Youn Kim - Company Secretary at Broadcast Venue 1. CHAIRMAN, QUORUM AND NOTICE OF MEETING The meeting was convened with Ir. Edwin Lim Beng Fook in the Chair who welcomed everyone to the Twenty-First Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company. Upon confirmation by Ms Wong Youn Kim, the Company Secretary that a quorum was present at the commencement of the meeting pursuant to Clause 67 of the Company's Constitution, the Chairman called the meeting to order and declared the meeting duly convened as the Notice of the AGM dated 29 April 2022 had been announced on 28 April 2022 and circulated to all members of the Company in accordance with the Company's Constitution. The Chairman then declared that the Notice of the meeting was taken as read and proceeded to introduce the Board of Directors, COO, Finance Director, Company Secretary and External Auditors. Before proceeding with the Agenda of the AGM, the Company Secretary was called upon to explain the proceedings of the meeting and online voting procedures to the shareholders. She informed the shareholders that the businesses to be transacted in the AGM involved the moving and passing of 8 proposed Ordinary Resolutions and that each of the proposed Ordinary Resolutions would require the approval of a simple majority of the members or their proxies present and voting in the meeting.

K-One Technology Berhad (Minutes - Twenty-First AGM) __________________________________________________________________________________ 2 She said each motion would require one proposer and a seconder before the motions were put forward for poll voting, and that in order to facilitate the flow of the meeting, the Chairman who is a member and also proxy holder and Mr Choi Keng Mun who is a member of the Company have offered themselves to be the Proposer and Seconder for all the motions. She informed that the Company has appointed HMC Corporate Services Sdn Bhd as the Poll Administrator to conduct the polling process and USearch Management Services as the Independent Scrutineer to verify the poll results. Shareholders were encouraged to participate at the AGM by submitting typed questions in real time and that in order to have smooth proceedings, the Q&A session would be conducted after the polling. AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, DIRECTORS' AND AUDITORS' REPORTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 The Chairman informed the meeting that the provision of Section 340(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2016 requires the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 together with and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon be laid before the Company at the AGM. As such, the agenda was for discussion only and not a business that would require a resolution to be put to vote by members. The Chairman declared that the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 together with the Directors' and Auditors Reports were taken as laid before the shareholders pursuant to Section 340(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2016. PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' FEES TO THE NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF UP TO RM330,000 FROM 31 MAY 2022 UNTIL THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY, TO BE PAID MONTHLY IN ARREARS AFTER EACH MONTH OF COMPLETED SERVICE Ordinary Resolution 1 - Approval of payment of Directors' fees to the Non-Executive Directors of up to RM330,000 from 31 May 2022 until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be paid monthly in arrears after each month of completed service ("Payment of Directors' fees") was tabled before the meeting. Upon Ordinary Resolution 1 being duly proposed and seconded by the Chairman and Mr Choi Keng Mun respectively, the motion to approve the Payment of Directors' fees of up to RM330,000 would be voted by way of poll. It was noted that all the Non-Executive Directors, being the interested parties in this resolution, had abstained from deliberation and voting on the resolution. PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' ALLOWANCES TO THE NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF UP TO RM30,000 FROM 31 MAY 2022 UNTIL THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

Ordinary Resolution 2 - Approval of payment of Directors' allowances to the Non-Executive Directors of up to RM30,000 from 31 May 2022 until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company ("Payment of Directors' allowances") was tabled before the meeting.

K-One Technology Berhad (Minutes - Twenty-First AGM) __________________________________________________________________________________ 3 Upon Ordinary Resolution 2 being duly proposed and seconded by the Chairman and Mr Choi Keng Mun respectively, the motion to approve the Payment of Directors' allowances of up to RM30,000 would be voted by way of poll. It was noted that all the Non-Executive Directors, being the interested parties in this resolution, had abstained from deliberation and voting on the resolution. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Ordinary Resolution 3 - Re-election of Mr Loi Kim Fah was tabled before the meeting.

Upon Ordinary Resolution 3 being duly proposed and seconded by the Chairman and Mr Choi Keng Mun respectively, the motion to re-elect Mr Loi Kim Fah who was retiring by rotation pursuant to Clause 106 of the Company's Constitution would be voted by way of poll.

Ordinary Resolution 4 - Re-election of Mr Bjorn Braten was tabled before the meeting.

Upon Ordinary Resolution 4 being duly proposed and seconded by the Chairman and Mr Choi Keng Mun respectively, the motion to re-elect Mr Bjorn Braten who was retiring by rotation pursuant to Clause 106 of the Company's Constitution would be voted by way of poll. RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Ordinary Resolution 5 - Re-appointment of Messrs Baker Tilly Monteiro Heng PLT as Auditors of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration was tabled before the meeting.

Upon Ordinary Resolution 5 being duly proposed and seconded by the Chairman and Mr Choi Keng Mun respectively, the motion to re-appoint Messrs Baker Tilly Monteiro Heng PLT who have indicated their willingness to continue in office as Auditors of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 at a remuneration to be fixed by the Directors would be voted by way of poll. SPECIAL BUSINESS 7. Authority to Issue and Allot Shares Pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016 Ordinary Resolution 6 - Authority to issue and allot shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016 was tabled before the meeting. Upon Ordinary Resolution 6 being duly proposed and seconded by the Chairman and Mr Choi Keng Mun respectively, the motion to authorise the Directors to issue and allot shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016 as set out in the notice of meeting would by voted by way of poll. 8. Authority for Mr Goh Chong Chuang to Continue in Office as Independent Non- Executive Director Ordinary Resolution 7 - Authority for Mr Goh Chong Chuang to continue in office as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company was tabled before the meeting.

K-One Technology Berhad (Minutes -Twenty-First AGM) __________________________________________________________________________________ 4 Upon Ordinary Resolution 7 being duly proposed and seconded by the Chairman and Mr Choi Keng Mun respectively, the motion to allow Mr Goh Chong Chuang to continue in office as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company as set out in the notice of meeting would by voted by way of poll. Authority for Mr Loi Kim Fah to Continue in Office as Independent Non-Executive Director

Ordinary Resolution 8 - Authority for Mr Loi Kim Fah to continue in office as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company was tabled before the meeting.

Upon Ordinary Resolution 8 being duly proposed and seconded by the Chairman and Mr Choi Keng Mun respectively, the motion to allow Mr Loi Kim Fah to continue in office as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company as set out in the notice of meeting would by voted by way of poll.

The Chairman informed the shareholders that as the Company did not receive any notice to transact any other business, the meeting would proceed with the poll for all Ordinary Resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM and that submission of votes would close at 9.30 a.m. QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS SESSION ("Q&A SESSION")

The meeting then proceeded with the Q&A Session.

The questions posed by shareholders/proxyholders at the AGM and answers provided by the Chairman in response to those questions are as stated below :-

Q1. What is the outlook for the EMS industry?

A1. Moving forward, the outlook for the EMS industry would be challenging due to: supply chain disruption - similar as other industries, EMS has been affected by chipset shortages and lead time could extend to more than a year. Hence, it has been and still a challenge for us to fulfil orders and meet delivery deadlines. implementation of minimum wage of RM1,500 per month on 1 May 2022 - the substantial increase in the minimum wage from RM1,200 to RM1,500 per month has substantially and adversely affected labour costs, and in turn margins. logistic costs - our EMS business being export oriented, the substantial increase in logistic/transportation costs in the past 2 years had adversely affected margins and likely to continue with its negative impact. Nevertheless, the Group is cautiously optimistic as it expects sales growth provided the Russia-Ukraine war does not prolong and spread to Europe. The management would focus more on healthcare and Cloud businesses.