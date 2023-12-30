K.P. Energy Limited at its board meeting held on December 30, 2023, approved change in designation of Mrs. Venu Birappa from Non-Executive Independent Director to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, with effect from December 31, 2023. Th company approved the re-constitution of the following Committees, pursuant to the provision of Section 177 & 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 18, 19 & 20 of Listing Regulations, in the below manner: Audit Committee: Mr. Arvindkumar Tribhovandas Patadia - Chairman, Mr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel - Member and Mr. Rajendra Kundanlal Desai - Member. Nomination & Remuneration Committee: Mr. Arvindkumar Tribhovandas Patadia - Chairman, Mrs. Bhadrabala Dimant Joshi - Member and Mr. Rajendra Kundanlal Desai - Member.
Stakeholder Relationship Commitiee: Mr. Rajendra Kundanlal Desai - Chairman, Mr. Affan Faruk Patel - Member and Dr. Neethimani Karunamoorthy - Member.