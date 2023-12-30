K.P. Energy Limited is an India-based energy company. The Company is primarily engaged in wind farm development, development of wind power projects and allied services related to it along with generation of electricity through wind power generating assets and operation and maintenance services of wind power projects primarily in India. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Development, Sale of Power and Operation & Maintenance Services. The Companyâs activities cover siting of wind farms; lands and permits acquisition; engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of wind project infrastructure, including power transmission; and operations and maintenance of the entire balance of plant of a utility-scale wind farm. The Company serves original equipment manufacturers of wind turbines, independent power producers, captive users, as well as institutional investment programs.