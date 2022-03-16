K P R Mill : Buyback - others

K.P.R. MILL LIMITED Corporate Office : 1st Floor Srivari Shrimat, 1045, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore - 641018. India © : 0422-2207777 Fax : 0422-2207778 The Manager Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra, East, Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: KPRMILL March 16, 2022 The Manager Listing Department BSE Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400 001 Scrip Code: 532889 Sub. Submission of the Letter of Offer ("Letter of Offer") pertaining to the

LETTER OF OFFER THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION This Letter of Offer is being sent to you, being an Eligible Shareholder of K.P.R. Mill Limited (the "Company") as on the Record Date in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("Buyback Regulations"). If you require any clarifications about the action to be taken, you may consult your stockbroker or investment consultant or the Manager to the Buyback Offer i.e. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited or the Registrar to the Buyback Offer i.e. KFin Technologies Limited. Please refer to the section on "Definition of Key terms‟ for the definition of the capitalized terms used herein. K.P.R. MILL LIMITED Registered Office: No. 9, Gokul Buildings, A.K.S. Nagar, Thadagam Road, Coimbatore - 641 001, India Corporate Office: 1st Floor Srivari Shrimat, 1045, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore - 641 018, India CIN: L17111TZ2003PLC010518 Contact Person: Mr. P. Kandaswamy, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Tel: +91 422-2207777 | Fax: +91 422 2207778 | Email: investors@kprmill.com| Website: www.kprmilllimited.com CASH OFFER FOR BUYBACK OF NOT EXCEEDING 22,36,000 (TWENTY TWO LAKH THIRTY SIX THOUSAND) FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE ₹ 1 EACH, REPRESENTING 0.65% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF EQUITY SHARES IN THE ISSUED, SUBSCRIBED AND PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY, FROM ALL THE EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS/ BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY AS ON THE RECORD DATE i.e. SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2022 ON A PROPORTIONATE BASIS, THROUGH THE "TENDER OFFER" PROCESS AT A PRICE OF ₹ 805 (RUPEES EIGHT HUNDRED FIVE ONLY) PER EQUITY SHARE FOR AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION NOT EXCEEDING ₹ 1,79,99,80,000 (RUPEES ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY NINE CRORE NINETY NINE LAKH EIGHTY THOUSAND ONLY) EXCLUDING TRANSACTION COSTS The Buyback is in accordance with the provisions of Sections 68, 69, 70 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, as amended to the extent applicable and in accordance with Article 16 of the Articles of Association of the Company and in accordance with Regulation 4(iv)(a) and other applicable provisions contained in the Buyback Regulations and subject to such other approvals, permissions and sanctions as may be necessary, from time to time from statutory, regulatory or governmental authorities under applicable laws including but not limited to SEBI, the Stock Exchanges and Reserve Bank of India etc. The Buyback Offer Size which is not exceeding ₹ 1,79,99,80,000 (Rupees One Hundred Seventy Nine Crore Ninety Nine Lakh Eighty Thousand only) represents 9.53% and 7.73% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements respectively of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 (i.e. the last audited financial statements available as on the date of the Board Meeting approving the Buyback) and is within the statutory limit of 10% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the latest standalone and consolidated audited financial statements respectively of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. The Letter of Offer is sent to the Eligible Shareholders as on the Record Date i.e. Saturday, February 19, 2022. The procedure for acceptance is set out in paragraph 20 ( Procedure for Tender Offer and Settlement ) on page 39 of this Letter of Offer. The Tender Form is enclosed together with this Letter of Offer. For mode of payment of cash consideration to the Eligible Shareholders, please refer to paragraph 20.30 ( Method of Settlement ) on page 45 of this Letter of Offer. A copy of the Public Announcement, the Draft Letter of Offer and this Letter of Offer (including Tender Form) shall be available on the website of SEBI - http://www.sebi.gov.in www.kprmilllimited.com Eligible Shareholders are advised to refer to paragraph 17 ( Details of Statutory Approvals ) on page 34 of this Letter of Offer and paragraph 21 ( Note on Taxation ) on page 48 of this Letter of Offer before tendering their Equity Shares in the Buyback. BUYBACK OPENS ON: FRIDAY, MARCH 25, 2022 BUYBACK CLOSES ON: THURSDAY, APRIL 07, 2022 (LAST DATE/TIME OF RECEIPT OF COMPLETED APPLICATION FORMS AND OTHER SPECIFIED DOCUMENTS INCLUDING PHYSICAL SHARE CERTIFICATES BY THE REGISTRAR: SATURDAY, APRIL 09, 2022, BY 5.00 P.M. MANAGER TO THE BUYBACK OFFER REGISTRAR TO THE BUYBACK OFFER IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES LIMITED KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (Formerly known as "KFin Technologies Private Limited") 6th Floor, IDBI Tower, WTC Complex, Cuffe Parade, Selenium, Tower B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally Hyderabad, Mumbai- 400 005 Rangareddi - 500 032, Telangana, India Contact person: Ashik Joisar / Rahul Sharma Contact Person: M Murali Krishna Tel: +91 22 2217 1700 Tel.: +91 40 6716 2222 Fax:+91 22 2215 1787 Email: kpr.buyback@kfintech.com Email: kpr.buyback2022@idbicapital.com Investor Grievance E-mail:einward.ris@kfintech.com Website: www.idbicapital.com Website: www.kfintech.com SEBI Registration No.: INM000010866 SEBI Registration Number: INR000000221 Validity Period: Permanent Registration Validity Period: Permanent Registration CIN: U65990MH1993GOI075578 CIN: U72400TG2017PLC117649 1

TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. SCHEDULE OF THE ACTIVITIES FOR THE BUYBACK OFFER ......................................... 3 2. DEFINITION OF KEY TERMS ...................................................................................................... 3 3. DISCLAIMER CLAUSE .................................................................................................................. 6 4. TEXT OF THE RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE BOARD MEETING ................................... 7 5. DETAILS OF PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT ............................................................................... 12 6. DETAILS OF THE BUYBACK ..................................................................................................... 12 7. AUTHORITY FOR THE BUYBACK ........................................................................................... 15 8. NECESSITY OF THE BUYBACK ................................................................................................ 15 9. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE LIKELY IMPACT OF BUYBACK ON THE COMPANY ................................................................................................. 15 10. BASIS OF CALCULATING BUYBACK PRICE ........................................................................ 22 11. SOURCES OF FUNDS FOR THE BUYBACK ............................................................................ 22 12. DETAILS OF THE ESCROW ACCOUNT AND THE AMOUNT TO BE DEPOSITED THEREIN ......................................................................................................................................... 23 13. CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND SHAREHOLDING PATTERN ................................................ 23 14. BRIEF INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY .................................................................. 26 15. FINANCIAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY ........................................................ 30 16. STOCK MARKET DATA .............................................................................................................. 33 17. DETAILS OF STATUTORY APPROVALS ................................................................................ 34 18. DETAILS OF REGISTRAR TO THE BUYBACK OFFER AND INVESTOR SERVICE CENTER........................................................................................................................................... 35 19. PROCESS AND METHODOLOGY FOR THE BUYBACK ...................................................... 35 20. PROCEDURE FOR TENDER OFFER AND SETTLEMENT................................................... 39 21. NOTE ON TAXATION................................................................................................................... 48 22. DECLARATION BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ............................................................... 50 23. AUDITORS CERTIFICATE.......................................................................................................... 51 24. DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION .............................................................................................. 54 25. CONTACT DETAILS OF COMPLIANCE OFFICER ............................................................... 54 26. DETAILS OF THE REMEDIES AVAILABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS/ BENEFICIAL OWNERS.......................................................................................................................................... 54 27. DETAILS OF INVESTOR SERVICE CENTRES ....................................................................... 55 28. MANAGER TO THE BUYBACK OFFER ................................................................................... 55 29. DECLARATION BY THE DIRECTORS REGARDING AUTHENTICITY OF THE INFORMATION IN THE LETTER OF OFFER ......................................................................... 55 2

1. SCHEDULE OF THE ACTIVITIES FOR THE BUYBACK OFFER Activity Date Day Date of Board Meeting approving the proposal of the Buyback February 07, 2022 Monday Date of Public Announcement for Buyback February 07, 2022 Monday Date of publication of the Public Announcement for the Buyback February 09, 2022 Wednesday Record Date for determining the Buyback Entitlement and the February 19, 2022 Saturday names of Eligible Shareholders Date of Opening of the Buyback Offer March 25, 2022 Friday Date of Closing of the Buyback Offer April 07, 2022 Thursday Last date of receipt of the completed Tender Forms and other specified including physical Equity Share certificates by the April 09, 2022 Saturday Registrar Last date of verification of Tender Forms by the Registrar April 13, 2022 Wednesday Last date of intimation regarding acceptance / non- acceptance of April 18, 2022 Monday tendered Equity Shares by the Registrar Last date of settlement of bids on the Stock Exchange April 19, 2022 Tuesday Last date of dispatch of share certificate(s) by RTA/ payment to shareholders/ return of unaccepted demat shares by Stock April 19, 2022 Tuesday Exchanges to Shareholder Broker/ Eligible Shareholders Last date of extinguishment of Equity Shares April 26, 2022 Tuesday Note: Where last dates are mentioned for certain activities, such activities may happen on or before the respective last dates. 2. DEFINITION OF KEY TERMS This Letter of Offer uses certain definitions and abbreviations which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies or specified otherwise, shall have the meaning as provided below. References to any legislation, act, regulation, rules, guidelines or policies shall be to such legislation, act, regulation, rules, guidelines or policies as amended, supplemented, or re-enacted from time to time and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under that provision. The words and expressions used in this Letter of Offer, but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms under the Buyback Regulations, the Companies Act, 2013, the Depositories Act, and the rules and regulations made thereunder. Term Description Acceptance Acceptance of fully paid-up Equity Shares, tendered by Eligible Shareholders in the Buyback Offer Act / Companies Act The Companies Act, 2013 as amended from time to time and the rules and regulations made thereunder and to the extent applicable. Acquisition Window The facility for acquisition of Equity Shares through mechanism provided by the Designated Stock Exchange in the form of a separate window in accordance with the SEBI Circulars Additional Shares / Equity Shares tendered by Eligible Shareholders over and above their Additional Equity Shares respective Buy-back Entitlement and such that total number of Equity Shares tendered does not exceed the Equity Shares held on the Record Date by such Eligible Shareholders Articles/ AOA Articles of Association of the Company Board Meeting Meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 07, 2022 approving the proposal for the Buyback Offer Board/ Board of Directors/ Board of directors of the Company (which term shall, unless repugnant to the Director(s) context or meaning thereof, be deemed to include a duly authorized "Committee‟ thereof) BSE BSE Limited Buyback/ Buyback Buyback of not exceeding 22,36,000 (Twenty Two Lakh Thirty Six Thousand) Offer/Offer/ Buyback Offer Equity Shares at a price of ₹ 805/- (Rupees Eight Hundred Five only) per Size Equity Share for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹ 1,79,99,80,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Seventy Nine Crore Ninety Nine Lakh Eighty Thousand only), on a proportionate basis, from the Eligible Shareholders, as on Record Date by way of a tender offer through the stock exchange mechanism in terms of the Buyback Regulations read with SEBI Circulars. Buyback Closing Date Thursday, April 07, 2022 Buyback Committee/ The Buyback Committee of the Board constituted and authorized for the 3