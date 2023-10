K&R Rail Engineering Limited is an India-based railway construction company. The Company is engaged in the business of laying of private railway sidings on turnkey basis. The Company's area of services include engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning. Its competencies include earth works, bridges and civil works, track works, overhead electrification (OHE), signalling and telecommunication (S&T) works, railway operation and maintenance (O&M), and Consultancy. The Company's projects include Ramco Cements Limited, Mecheda, West Bengal; Ramco Cements Limited Haridaspur, Odisha, and Gopalpur Ports Limited.