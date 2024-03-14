EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.03.2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST

K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 13, 2025

Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/index.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 13, 2025

Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/annual-report/index.html



