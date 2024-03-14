EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Payment report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2025
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/index.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2025
Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/annual-report/index.html

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
