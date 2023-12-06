DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Despite snow and ice in large parts of Germany, Autobahn GmbH has sufficient stocks of gritting materials, according to a media report. "There have been no shortages of gritting material so far. The situation is under control," a company spokesperson told the "Rheinische Post" (Wednesday). The Autobahn GmbH maintenance depots have reportedly made extensive preparations for the winter season. Traffic on the nationwide route network has so far been largely trouble-free.

For days, there have been repeated obstructions on the roads due to snow and black ice. The situation was particularly tense recently in southern Germany after unusually heavy snowfall. There were many accidents across Germany, including fatalities. Although the weather in Germany is now expected to become somewhat milder, the German Weather Service has warned of possible black ice.

According to the federal government's Autobahn GmbH, around 2000 snow clearing vehicles are on standby. "Material is stored in around 400 salt sheds and silos across Germany to supply the gritting vehicles," said the spokesperson. Should it be necessary to grit and clear roads around the clock, "all available road maintenance staff are tied up with the winter service"./cht/DP/zb