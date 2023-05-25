Advanced search
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:10:08 2023-05-25 pm EDT
16.07 EUR   -1.26%
01:11pK+S : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
12:23pBaader Bank downgrades K+S to 'Add' and target to 18 euros
DP
05/22UBS lowers target for K+S to 17 euros - 'Neutral'
DP
Baader Bank downgrades K+S to 'Add' and target to 18 euros

05/25/2023 | 12:23pm EDT
MUNICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Baader Bank downgraded K+S from "buy" to "add" and lowered its price target from 26 to 18 euros. Negative short-term stimuli from the market environment could continue to weigh on the salt and fertilizer producer's share price, analyst Markus Mayer wrote in a research note published Thursday. Given high inventories in Asia and Latin America, more farmers than expected had not purchased potash. As a result, demand remains lower than expected. A recovery would probably only set in during the second half of the year. In this respect, K+S could only achieve the lower end of its recently lowered 2023 targets for operating earnings and adjusted cash inflow./la/jha/

Publication of the original study: 25.05.2023 / 15:40 / CEST

First disclosure of original study: Date not stated in study / Time not stated in study / Time zone not stated in study

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on K+S AG
Financials
Sales 2023 4 320 M 4 633 M 4 633 M
Net income 2023 556 M 596 M 596 M
Net cash 2023 581 M 624 M 624 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,47x
Yield 2023 5,53%
Capitalization 3 114 M 3 351 M 3 340 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 11 198
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,27 €
Average target price 22,01 €
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Christian H. Meyer Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG-11.46%3 351
CORTEVA, INC.-6.01%39 276
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-10.17%19 729
FMC CORPORATION-15.94%13 129
ICL GROUP LTD-11.20%7 834
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.06%6 277
