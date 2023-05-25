Baader Bank downgrades K+S to 'Add' and target to 18 euros

MUNICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Baader Bank downgraded K+S from "buy" to "add" and lowered its price target from 26 to 18 euros. Negative short-term stimuli from the market environment could continue to weigh on the salt and fertilizer producer's share price, analyst Markus Mayer wrote in a research note published Thursday. Given high inventories in Asia and Latin America, more farmers than expected had not purchased potash. As a result, demand remains lower than expected. A recovery would probably only set in during the second half of the year. In this respect, K+S could only achieve the lower end of its recently lowered 2023 targets for operating earnings and adjusted cash inflow./la/jha/

