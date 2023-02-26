Collective agreement for 10,000 K+S employees

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Around 10,000 employees of the fertilizer and salt group K+S will receivemore money thanks to a wage agreement. From April 1, they will receive an additional monthly base amount of 200 euros gross, as the company and the IG BCE trade union announced on Saturday. On April 1, 2024, monthly pay will increase by another 2 percent.

In addition, the collective bargaining partners agreed on a tax- and duty-free inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros on March 1 and a one-time payment of 1,700 euros gross on March 1, 2024. The new collective agreement runs until the end of 2024. K+S, headquartered in Kassel, has plants and mining sites in Hesse, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia.

IG BCE, also taking into account various surcharges, for example, spoke of an "average permanent income increase of 8.5 percent and two whopping one-time payments." Negotiator Moritz Hautmann said: "We have agreed on a good overall package that is worth looking at and with which the employees will receive their deserved share in the economic success of the company.

Christoph Wehner, chief negotiator for the employers' side and chief executive of the Association of the Potash and Salt Industry, judged: "We went to our pain threshold and even beyond to reach an agreement." He added that this was difficult to absorb economically. "The result reached represents a challenge to tackle the transformation ahead of our industry."/jaa/DP/he