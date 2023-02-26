Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. K+S AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:25 2023-02-24 am EST
22.53 EUR   +2.78%
02/22UBS lowers target for K+S to 21 euros - 'Neutral
DP
02/22K+S : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/15K+s : Change in the Board of Executive Directors of K+S
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Collective agreement for 10,000 K+S employees

02/26/2023 | 08:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Around 10,000 employees of the fertilizer and salt group K+S will receivemore money thanks to a wage agreement. From April 1, they will receive an additional monthly base amount of 200 euros gross, as the company and the IG BCE trade union announced on Saturday. On April 1, 2024, monthly pay will increase by another 2 percent.

In addition, the collective bargaining partners agreed on a tax- and duty-free inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros on March 1 and a one-time payment of 1,700 euros gross on March 1, 2024. The new collective agreement runs until the end of 2024. K+S, headquartered in Kassel, has plants and mining sites in Hesse, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia.

IG BCE, also taking into account various surcharges, for example, spoke of an "average permanent income increase of 8.5 percent and two whopping one-time payments." Negotiator Moritz Hautmann said: "We have agreed on a good overall package that is worth looking at and with which the employees will receive their deserved share in the economic success of the company.

Christoph Wehner, chief negotiator for the employers' side and chief executive of the Association of the Potash and Salt Industry, judged: "We went to our pain threshold and even beyond to reach an agreement." He added that this was difficult to absorb economically. "The result reached represents a challenge to tackle the transformation ahead of our industry."/jaa/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.00% 0.6376 Delayed Quote.0.91%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.03% 1.1319 Delayed Quote.0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.03% 0.697151 Delayed Quote.1.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.10% 0.01145 Delayed Quote.1.26%
K+S AG 2.78% 22.53 Delayed Quote.22.61%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.01% 0.948497 Delayed Quote.0.99%
All news about K+S AG
02/22UBS lowers target for K+S to 21 euros - 'Neutral
DP
02/22K+S : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/15K+s : Change in the Board of Executive Directors of K+S
PU
02/08K+S : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/07K+S : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
02/03K+S : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
02/02K+S : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
02/01K+S tests electric mobility underground
DP
02/01K+s : tests electromobility underground
PU
01/31K+S : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on K+S AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 673 M 5 986 M 5 986 M
Net income 2022 1 286 M 1 356 M 1 356 M
Net cash 2022 325 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,38x
Yield 2022 6,89%
Capitalization 4 312 M 4 550 M 4 550 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 11 045
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 22,53 €
Average target price 25,13 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG22.61%4 550
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.8.64%24 776
FMC CORPORATION3.26%16 123
PHOSAGRO0.00%13 474
ICL GROUP LTD2.87%9 185
OCI N.V.-5.51%7 007