Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.12.2023 / 11:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Carin-Martina
Last name(s): Tröltzsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
K+S Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KSAG888

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.54 EUR 4373.42 EUR
13.545 EUR 3494.61 EUR
13.55 EUR 6896.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.5459 EUR 14764.9800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


11.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

87915  11.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1794161&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp