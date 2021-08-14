Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  K+S AG
  News
  Summary
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
DGAP-AFR : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/14/2021 | 10:18am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-08-12 / 17:20 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022 Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikationen/ Language: English Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022 Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/financial-publications/index.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      K+S Aktiengesellschaft 
              Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7 
              34131 Kassel 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.k-plus-s.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1226208 2021-08-12

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226208&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

