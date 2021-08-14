DGAP-AFR : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG 2021-08-12 / 17:26 Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Payment report Language: German Date of disclosure: June 30, 2022 Address: https://www.kpluss.com/de-de/investor-relations/publikationen/geschaeftsbericht/index.html Language: English Date of disclosure: June 30, 2022 Address: https://www.kpluss.com/en-us/investor-relations/publications/annual-report/index.html

2021-08-12

Language: English Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7 34131 Kassel Germany Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

1226213 2021-08-12

August 14, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)