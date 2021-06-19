DGAP-DD : K+S Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 19.06.2021 / 21:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Holger Last name(s): Riemensperger 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name K+S Aktiengesellschaft b) LEI 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000KSAG888 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 11.94 EUR 11940.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 11.94 EUR 11940.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-15; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7 34131 Kassel Germany Internet: www.k-plus-s.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

69219 19.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2021 15:17 ET (19:17 GMT)