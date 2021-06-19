Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. K+S AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 06/18 11:35:03 am
11.125 EUR   -3.85%
03:18pDGAP-DD  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
06/18DGAP-PVR  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
06/18DGAP-PVR  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-DD : K+S Aktiengesellschaft english

06/19/2021 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
19.06.2021 / 21:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Holger 
 
 Last name(s): Riemensperger 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 K+S Aktiengesellschaft 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000KSAG888 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 11.94 EUR      11940.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 11.94 EUR     11940.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-15; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Tradegate 
 
 MIC:           TGAT 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      K+S Aktiengesellschaft 
              Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7 
              34131 Kassel 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.k-plus-s.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69219 19.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2021 15:17 ET (19:17 GMT)

All news about K+S AG
03:18pDGAP-DD  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
06/18DGAP-PVR  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
06/18DGAP-PVR  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
06/18DGAP-PVR  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 o..
DJ
06/18K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
06/17K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 ..
PU
06/17K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 ..
EQ
06/15K+S  : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/07DGAP-DD  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
06/07K+S  : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 740 M 3 249 M 3 249 M
Net income 2021 431 M 512 M 512 M
Net Debt 2021 1 221 M 1 448 M 1 448 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,51x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 2 129 M 2 524 M 2 525 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 10 896
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,99 €
Last Close Price 11,13 €
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K+S AG42.85%2 524
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-13.47%11 183
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-3.35%10 721
ICL GROUP LTD39.12%8 911
PHOSAGRO54.17%8 636
UPL LIMITED73.21%8 324