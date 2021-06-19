DGAP-DD : K+S Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
19.06.2021 / 21:15
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Holger
Last name(s): Riemensperger
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KSAG888
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.94 EUR 11940.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.94 EUR 11940.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-15; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com
69219 19.06.2021
