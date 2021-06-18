Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. K+S AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-

06/18/2021 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock International Limited                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Life Limited                                   %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 (UK) Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco                              %                                    %                     % 
 S.a.r.l. 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management                               %                                    %                     % 
 Ireland Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco                              %                                    %                     % 
 S.a.r.l. 
 
 BlackRock UK Holdco Limited                              %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management                               %                                    %                     % 
 Schweiz AG 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                             %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management                               %                                    %                     % 
 Deutschland AG 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 18 Jun 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      K+S Aktiengesellschaft 
              Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7 
              34131 Kassel 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.k-plus-s.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1209725 2021-06-18

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)

All news about K+S AG
08:04aDGAP-PVR  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
08:04aDGAP-PVR  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
08:04aDGAP-PVR  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 o..
DJ
08:04aK+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
06/17K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 ..
PU
06/17K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 ..
EQ
06/15K+S  : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/07DGAP-DD  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
06/07K+S  : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/07K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 740 M 3 264 M 3 264 M
Net income 2021 431 M 514 M 514 M
Net Debt 2021 1 221 M 1 454 M 1 454 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 2 214 M 2 639 M 2 638 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 10 896
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,99 €
Last Close Price 11,57 €
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target -5,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K+S AG48.56%2 639
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-9.94%11 638
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-5.11%10 526
ICL GROUP LTD39.12%8 953
PHOSAGRO54.17%8 650
UPL LIMITED78.88%8 589