Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. K+S AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/18/2021 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft 
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with 
the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-06-18 / 14:02 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           K+S Aktiengesellschaft 
 
 Street:                         Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7 
 
 Postal code:                    34131 
 
 City:                           Kassel 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 15 Jun 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.06 %                     0.19 %       3.25 %                            191400000 
 
 Previous                          2.57 %                     0.85 %       3.42 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000KSAG888               0        5856051            0 %         3.06 % 
 
 US48265W1080               0             85            0 %      0.00004 % 
 
 Total                    5856136                       3.06 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                    349016           0.18 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                  349016           0.18 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of           Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument        maturity date         period                 settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Contract for      N/A                   N/A                    Cash                               9648         0.01 % 
 Difference 
 
                                                                Total                              9648         0.01 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                                % of voting rights (if           % of voting rights through  Total of both (if at 
                                       at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more)     least 5% or more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                       %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management,                         %                                    %                     % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                       %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management,                         %                                    %                     % 
 LLC 
 
 Amethyst Intermediate LLC                                %                                    %                     % 
 
 Aperio Holdings LLC                                      %                                    %                     % 
 
 Aperio Group, LLC                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte.                        %                                    %                     % 
 Ltd. 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                            %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)

All news about K+S AG
08:04aDGAP-PVR  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
08:04aDGAP-PVR  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
08:04aDGAP-PVR  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 o..
DJ
08:04aK+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
06/17K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 ..
PU
06/17K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 ..
EQ
06/15K+S  : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/07DGAP-DD  : K+S Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
06/07K+S  : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/07K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 740 M 3 264 M 3 264 M
Net income 2021 431 M 514 M 514 M
Net Debt 2021 1 221 M 1 454 M 1 454 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 2 214 M 2 639 M 2 638 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 10 896
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 10,99 €
Last Close Price 11,57 €
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target -5,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
K+S AG48.56%2 639
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-9.94%11 638
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-5.11%10 526
ICL GROUP LTD39.12%8 953
PHOSAGRO54.17%8 650
UPL LIMITED78.88%8 589