Disposal of potash wastewater: BUND sees no relief

KASSEL/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The discharge of saline wastewater into the Werra and Weser rivers by Kassel-based fertilizer company K+Sisan ongoing conflict between the company, local residents and environmentalists. The dumping of brine damages rivers, soil and groundwater. "With the management planning, the first steps are being taken in the right direction. However, almost nothing has been achieved so far with regard to salt pollution," said Thomas Norgall, deputy managing director of BUND Hessen.

The Salt Management Plan 2021 to 2027 of the Weser River Basin Community (FGG) stipulates a reduction in the discharge of salt into the Werra and Weser rivers. So far, according to Norgall, it provides that production wastewater of 1.7 million cubic meters per year would be completely piled up in the former potash mine in Springen (Thuringia). Since this has not yet been approved, it remains unclear whether and when the process wastewater will no longer be discharged into the Werra.

The discharge of saline wastewater from the Werra plant - the group's main potash plant with sites in Hesse and Thuringia - will be gradually reduced, a K+S spokesman said. "2022 was the year with the lowest discharge into the Werra since 2000." He said the commitment was to stop discharging production wastewater into the Werra from 2028, but only the lower-concentration tailings pile water.

From 2030, only 2.2 million cubic meters of process water per year should have to be disposed of. "According to current estimates, this target will be achieved much earlier and significantly exceeded with the implementation of the Werra 2060 project and the associated savings in process water," said the spokesman./nis/DP/zb