Expert: Climate has significant influence on new agricultural pests

KLEINMACHNOW (dpa-AFX) - Animal pests and related plant diseases are likely to become an increasingly important issue in the wake of climate change, according to an expert. "Pests, especially insects, are particularly influenced by weather conditions," said Sandra Krengel-Horney of the Julius Kühn Institute (JKI), the Federal Research Institute for Cultivated Plants.

The climate has a very significant influence on their importance or occurrence, she said. "Many pests can form more generations under warmer conditions and migrate earlier into the stands," she explained. New species could become established, and the distribution could also shift further north, she said.

Year-specific weather, in particular, plays a significant role, Krengel-Horney explained. "For species that overwinter on and in the ground, the trend toward wetter and warmer winters may be more inhibitory because they are more likely to be colonized by disease-causing fungi, resulting in higher mortality."

Species that overwinter on above-ground plant parts are less affected, she said. In the case of aphids, for example, it was found that they could overwinter as adults in mild winters - and colonize stands more quickly in the following year and possibly transmit viral diseases./kre/DP/zb