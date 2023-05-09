Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. K+S AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:04:04 2023-05-09 am EDT
17.02 EUR   -4.53%
04:46aK+S : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:41aFurther pressure on fertilizer prices: K+S lowers outlook for the year
DP
03:05aJefferies leaves K+S at 'Buy' - Target 29 euros
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Further pressure on fertilizer prices: K+S lowers outlook for the year

05/09/2023 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - The reluctance of farmers to buy at the start of the year and its consequences are making fertilizer group K+S more cautious for 2023. For example, the price fixing of major potash suppliers with India only took place at the beginning of April, i.e. later than usual. Thus, a guideline for the industry was missing for a long time and many farmers held back with purchases in the important first quarter. Overseas, moreover, the recovery of potash prices should be postponed to the second half of the year, as the company further announced on Tuesday. K+S CEO Burkhard Lohr expects operating earnings (Ebitda) of 1.15 billion to 1.35 billion euros in 2023. Previously, a decline to 1.3 billion to 1.5 billion euros was envisaged, following a record 2.4 billion euros last year.

Specifically, K+S expects the overall average potash fertilizer price for 2023 to be significantly lower than the first-quarter figure of 499 euros per ton, down from 628 euros per ton in 2022. The fact that costs are not expected to rise as much as previously thought cannot completely offset this, it said. In addition, there would be higher costs and valuation effects from mining provisions, which are likely to impact earnings in the mid double-digit million euro range in 2023.

Lohr now calculates the adjusted free cash flow, i.e. the money that actually remains with the Hessians in day-to-day business, at plus 650 to 850 million euros in 2023. Previously, the figure was 700 to 900 million euros, which was almost as much as in 2022. With a view to the new annual target, K+S expects to be able to reduce the high level of trade receivables, i.e. outstanding invoices, in the coming months. At 1.1 billion euros, these continue to be at a high level - as they were at the end of 2022./mis/ngu/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
K+S AG -3.76% 17.22 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
MDAX -0.65% 27362.57 Delayed Quote.9.66%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.17% 77.6035 Delayed Quote.6.65%
All news about K+S AG
04:46aK+S : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:41aFurther pressure on fertilizer prices: K+S lowers o..
DP
03:05aJefferies leaves K+S at 'Buy' - Target 29 euros
DP
02:37aK+S : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:10aK+s : Good start into the year after record year 2022
PU
05/04BUND takes legal action against renewed expansion of tailings pile at K+S Hattorf site
DP
05/03Expert: Climate has significant influence on new agricultural pests
DP
05/03K+s : Pre-publication of the manuscript of speech - Dr. Burkhard Lohr
PU
04/28Weaker demand and price pressure: profit slump at ferti..
DP
04/24K+S : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on K+S AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 712 M 5 191 M 5 191 M
Net income 2023 687 M 757 M 757 M
Net cash 2023 750 M 826 M 826 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,85x
Yield 2023 6,09%
Capitalization 3 413 M 3 760 M 3 760 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 11 097
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 17,83 €
Average target price 23,58 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Christian H. Meyer Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG-2.97%3 760
CORTEVA, INC.-2.02%40 939
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-15.21%19 709
FMC CORPORATION-10.29%14 011
ICL GROUP LTD-10.81%8 070
UPL LIMITED-0.27%6 559
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer