Further pressure on fertilizer prices: K+S lowers outlook for the year

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - The reluctance of farmers to buy at the start of the year and its consequences are making fertilizer group K+S more cautious for 2023. For example, the price fixing of major potash suppliers with India only took place at the beginning of April, i.e. later than usual. Thus, a guideline for the industry was missing for a long time and many farmers held back with purchases in the important first quarter. Overseas, moreover, the recovery of potash prices should be postponed to the second half of the year, as the company further announced on Tuesday. K+S CEO Burkhard Lohr expects operating earnings (Ebitda) of 1.15 billion to 1.35 billion euros in 2023. Previously, a decline to 1.3 billion to 1.5 billion euros was envisaged, following a record 2.4 billion euros last year.

Specifically, K+S expects the overall average potash fertilizer price for 2023 to be significantly lower than the first-quarter figure of 499 euros per ton, down from 628 euros per ton in 2022. The fact that costs are not expected to rise as much as previously thought cannot completely offset this, it said. In addition, there would be higher costs and valuation effects from mining provisions, which are likely to impact earnings in the mid double-digit million euro range in 2023.

Lohr now calculates the adjusted free cash flow, i.e. the money that actually remains with the Hessians in day-to-day business, at plus 650 to 850 million euros in 2023. Previously, the figure was 700 to 900 million euros, which was almost as much as in 2022. With a view to the new annual target, K+S expects to be able to reduce the high level of trade receivables, i.e. outstanding invoices, in the coming months. At 1.1 billion euros, these continue to be at a high level - as they were at the end of 2022./mis/ngu/he