  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. K+S AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:29 2022-11-25 am EST
21.50 EUR   +1.30%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Intended improvement in S&P rating

11/25/2022 | 11:18am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Rating
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Intended improvement in S&P rating

25-Nov-2022 / 17:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") today informed K+S Aktiengesellschaft that the S&P Rating Committee has decided to improve the long-term credit rating of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from BB (stable outlook) to BB+ (positive outlook). This is not yet the formal change of the rating, as the rating action will only be finalized upon publication by S&P. 

A public tender offer to the holders of the outstanding bond maturing in 2024 (ISIN: XS1854830889) for buy-back in cash, valid and effective only outside the territory of the United States, is currently underway (see announcement dated November 18, 2022 at www.kpluss.com/adhoc-bond-buy-back). Bondholders who have already tendered bonds for purchase and wish to reverse that decision in light of the information above may do so by contacting the tender agent, Kroll Issuer Services Limited, at https://deals.is.kroll.com/kpluss. The above public tender offer for buy-back in cash will remain in place unchanged until 4 p.m. CET on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. 



Contact:
Investor Relations:
Julia Bock, CFA
Phone: +49 561 9301-1009
julia.bock@k-plus-s.com

25-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Phone: +49 561 9301 0
Fax: +49 561 9301 2425
E-mail: investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com
ISIN: DE000KSAG888
WKN: KSAG88
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1498065

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1498065  25-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498065&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 622 M 5 849 M 5 849 M
Net income 2022 1 285 M 1 337 M 1 337 M
Net cash 2022 388 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,15x
Yield 2022 5,95%
Capitalization 4 062 M 4 226 M 4 226 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 10 802
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 21,22 €
Average target price 26,62 €
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG39.74%4 226
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.97.07%28 387
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 861
FMC CORPORATION16.71%16 040
ICL GROUP LTD-4.20%10 832
OCI N.V.69.16%8 521