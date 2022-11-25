K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Intended improvement in S&P rating

EQS-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Rating

julia.bock@k-plus-s.com S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") today informed K+S Aktiengesellschaft that the S&P Rating Committee has decided to improve the long-term credit rating of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from BB (stable outlook) to BB+ (positive outlook). This is not yet the formal change of the rating, as the rating action will only be finalized upon publication by S&P.A public tender offer to the holders of the outstanding bond maturing in 2024 (ISIN: XS1854830889) for buy-back in cash, valid and effective only outside the territory of the United States, is currently underway (see announcement dated November 18, 2022 at www.kpluss.com/adhoc-bond-buy-back). Bondholders who have already tendered bonds for purchase and wish to reverse that decision in light of the information above may do so by contacting the tender agent, Kroll Issuer Services Limited, at https://deals.is.kroll.com/kpluss . The above public tender offer for buy-back in cash will remain in place unchanged until 4 p.m. CET on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.Contact:Investor Relations:Julia Bock, CFAPhone: +49 561 9301-1009julia.bock@k-plus-s.com 25-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

