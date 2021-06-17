Log in
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 and 2024 bonds

06/17/2021 | 04:02am EDT
K+S Aktiengesellschaft herewith announces a public tender offer to the holders of all outstanding bonds maturing in 2022 (ISIN: DE000A1PGZ82), 2023 (ISIN: XS1591416679), and 2024 (ISIN: XS1854830889) for buy-back in cash (the 'Offer'). The Offer is designed to further reduce financial liabilities and to optimize the utilization of proceeds generated by the sale of the Americas operating unit. The buy-back prices under the Offer are 103.00% in 2022, 102.95% in 2023 and 104.35% in 2024 for the bonds with the respective maturities, slightly above the current prices of the corresponding bonds, plus accrued interest.

The Offer period begins today on June 17, 2021 and is expected to end on June 28, 2021 at 4 pm CEST. The results of the Offer are intended to be disclosed on June 29, 2021. The settlement of the Offer is expected to take place on June 30, 2021.

The invitation to tender any outstanding bonds for repurchase shall be valid and take effect only outside the territories of the United States. The Offer is not open to US persons. Further information and restrictions with respect to the Offer will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum, which, immediately upon this disclosure can be obtained from Lucid Issuer Services Limited acting as Tender Agent at kpluss@lucid-is.com.

K+S AG published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
