EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

08.09.2023 / 20:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
08 Sep 2023 

4. Share-position
 Share-position in %total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation3.06 %191,400,000
Previous publication- %/

5. Details
absolutein %
directindirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		directindirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
5,851,092-3.06 %- %


Language:English
