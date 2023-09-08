EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



08.09.2023 / 20:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7

34131 Kassel

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 08 Sep 2023

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 3.06 % 191,400,000 Previous publication - % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 5,851,092 - 3.06 % - %

