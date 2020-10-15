K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
10/15/2020 | 12:05pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
15.10.2020 / 18:00
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code:
34131
City:
Kassel Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. City of registered office, country: Paris, France
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Oct 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.70 %
4.91 %
5.61 %
191400000
Previous notification
0 %
0 %
0 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888
1338798
0
0.70 %
0.00 %
Total
1338798
0.70 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities
N/A
N/A
3145399
1.64 %
Listed Call Options
18.12.2020-18.06.2021
Until 18.12.2020-18.06.2021
1025000
0.54 %
Certificates
16.10.2020-03.01.2033
16.10.2020-03.01.2033
761144
0.40 %
Total
4931543
2.58 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
OTC Call Options on Basket
03.01.2033
Until 03.01.2033
Cash
97215
0.05 %
Contracts For Difference
N/A
N/A
Cash
98546
0.05 %
Certificates
03.01.2033
Until 03.01.2033
Cash
27937
0.01 %
OTC Call Options
18.12.2020-03.01.2033
Until 18.12.2020-03.01.2033
Cash
1843057
0.96 %
OTC Put Options
18.12.2020-03.01.2033
Until 18.12.2020-03.01.2033
Cash
159963
0.08 %
Listed Put Options
18.12.2020-17.12.2021
Until 18.12.2020-17.12.2021
Physical
425000
0.22 %
Listed Call Warrants
18.12.2020-03.01.2033
Until 18.12.2020-03.01.2033
Cash
1645891
0.86 %
Listed Put Warrants
18.12.2020-03.01.2033
Until 18.12.2020-03.01.2033
Cash
166963
0.09 %
Total
4464572
2.33 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Société Générale S.A.
%
%
%
-Société Générale Effekten GmbH
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
14 Oct 2020
