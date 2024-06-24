K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 24, 2024 at 02:29 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.06.2024 / 08:28 CET/CEST
24.06.2024 / 08:28 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
Postal code:
34131
City:
Kassel Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: SIH Partners, LLLP City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delarware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Jun 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.45 %
5.06 %
5.50 %
179100000
Previous notification
0.55 %
4.92 %
5.48 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KSAG888
0
798372
0.00 %
0.45 %
Total
798372
0.45 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call Option
21/06/2024-19/12/2024
Anytime
8115600
4.53 %
Total
8115600
4.53 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Put Option
21/06/2024-18/12/2026
Anytime
Physical
941900
0.53 %
Total
941900
0.53 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
SIH Partners, LLLP
%
%
%
Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Susquehanna Dublin Holdings Limited
%
%
%
Susquehanna International Securities Limited
%
5.06 %
5.50 %
-
%
%
%
SIH Partners, LLLP
%
%
%
Susquehanna International Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
Susquehanna Europe Holdings Limited
%
%
%
Susquehanna International Group Limited
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
21 Jun 2024
K+S Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany-based salt producer and potash provider. The Company operates through three segments: Salt, Potash and Magnesium, and Complementary Activities. The Salt segment encompasses the production and marketing of food-grade salt, industrial salt and salt for chemical use, de-icing salt, and sodium chloride brine. The Potash and Magnesium segment combines the production and marketing of potash fertilizers and fertilizer specialties, as well as potash and magnesium compounds for technical, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. The Complementary Activities segment bundles together recycling activities, waste disposal, and reutilization in potash and rock salt mines and CATSAN and THOMAS granulation, as well as logistics services through K+S Transport GmbH and trading in different basic chemicals through Chemische Fabrik Kalk GmbH.