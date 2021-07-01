K+S Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Burkhard
|Last name(s):
|Lohr
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Debt instrument
|ISIN:
|XS1591416679
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1029.50 EUR
|205900.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1029.50 EUR
|205900.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
|MIC:
|XLUX
