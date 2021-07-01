Log in
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
K+S Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/01/2021 | 10:42am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2021 / 16:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Burkhard
Last name(s): Lohr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
K+S Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS1591416679

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1029.50 EUR 205900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1029.50 EUR 205900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
MIC: XLUX


01.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69383  01.07.2021 


© EQS 2021
