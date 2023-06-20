Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. K+S AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:25:30 2023-06-20 am EDT
15.36 EUR   -0.65%
03:18aK+S : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/16K+S : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
06/15K+S : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

K+S : Buy rating from JP Morgan

06/20/2023 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a research note published by Chetan Udeshi, JP Morgan advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about K+S AG
03:18aK+S : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/16K+S : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
06/15K+S : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/15K+S : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
06/15K+S : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
06/14K+S : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
06/14K+s Aktiengesellschaft : Achievability of forecast key figure ranges unlikely due to recen..
EQ
06/07K+s Aktiengesellschaft : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
06/06K+s Aktiengesellschaft : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
05/31Dd : K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Carin-Martina Tröltzsch, buy
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on K+S AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 195 M 4 584 M 4 584 M
Net income 2023 399 M 436 M 436 M
Net cash 2023 536 M 586 M 586 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,25x
Yield 2023 5,82%
Capitalization 2 959 M 3 233 M 3 233 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 11 198
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,46 €
Average target price 20,20 €
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chief Financial Officer
Christian H. Meyer Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG-15.86%3 233
CORTEVA, INC.-2.64%40 683
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-9.62%20 612
FMC CORPORATION-14.45%13 361
ICL GROUP LTD-17.01%7 536
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED12.65%7 138
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer