    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/04 11:30:00 am
18.65 EUR   +2.33%
11:20aK+S : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
11:19aK+S : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
07:10aK+S : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
K+S : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating

02/04/2022 | 11:19am EST
In a research note published by Axel Herlinghaus, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 095 M 3 539 M 3 539 M
Net income 2021 1 914 M 2 188 M 2 188 M
Net Debt 2021 972 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,52x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 3 488 M 3 988 M 3 988 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 10 738
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 18,23 €
Average target price 17,59 €
Spread / Average Target -3,46%
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG20.02%3 988
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.8.49%15 062
ICL GROUP LTD1.83%12 333
PJSC PHOSAGRO-9.35%9 024
UPL LIMITED3.60%7 917
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-16.63%7 383