K+S : Merger into REKS joint venture concluded

We make an important contribution to society: We enable farmers securing the world's food supply. Our products keep numerous industries running. We enrich consumers' daily lives and ensure safety in winter. With around 11,000 employees, production sites on two continents, and a global distribution network, we are a reliable partner for our customers. At the same time, we are realigning ourselves: We are focusing even more strongly than before on fertilizers and specialties. We are becoming leaner, more cost-efficient, more digital, and more performance- oriented. On a solid financial basis, we are tapping into new markets and business models. We are committed to our responsibility towards society and the environment in all regions in which we operate. Learn more about K+S at www.kpluss.com.

REMEX GmbH specializes in the professional management of mineral waste and the recovery of resources contained therein. The company, headquartered in Düsseldorf, is active in both Europe and Asia. The business operations of REMEX GmbH as well as its more than 30 subsidiaries and associated companies comprise all areas in the management of mineral materials - from logistics and processing to subsequent recycling or disposal. The focus is on the production and supply of substitute construction materials and recycling metals, land remediation, soil treatment, mine backfilling and landfill management. REMEX's recycling activities have been proven to reduce the consumption of gravel, sand, and natural stone and improve the carbon footprint of metal production. The company is an international leader in the development of pioneering recycling technologies and is one of the largest producers of substitute construction materials in Europe. With more than 800 employees, REMEX generates revenues of around 650 million euros. The company belongs to the globally active REMONDIS Group. Further information is available at www.remex.de.

