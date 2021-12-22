Log in
K+S : Merger into REKS joint venture concluded

12/22/2021
Press Release

Kassel (Germany), December 22, 2021

Closing completed

Merger into REKS joint venture concluded

Today, K+S and REMEX successfully completed the transaction for the new REKS joint venture. The joint venture will operate under the name REKS GmbH & Co. KG.

With the 50/50 joint venture, K+S and REMEX, a subsidiary of the REMONDIS Group, aim at tapping into the attractive and strongly growing European market for the recovery and disposal of waste as well as the implementation of sustainable waste management solutions.

On December 1, the German Federal Cartel Office approved the merger to form the new REKS joint venture.

Managing Directors of the new REKS joint venture will be Dr. Martin Brown, formerly Head of Supply Chain Management at K+S and Managing Director of K+S Transport GmbH, and Torsten Zuber, authorized signatory of REMEX and Head of Sales Inorganic Hazardous Waste at REMEX GmbH. The joint venture will be headquartered in Düsseldorf, with an additional administrative location in Kassel.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7, 34131 Kassel/Germany, www.kpluss.com

Page 2 of the press release "Merger into REKS joint venture concluded ", December 22, 2021

About K+S

We make an important contribution to society: We enable farmers securing the world's food supply. Our products keep numerous industries running. We enrich consumers' daily lives and ensure safety in winter. With around 11,000 employees, production sites on two continents, and a global distribution network, we are a reliable partner for our customers. At the same time, we are realigning ourselves: We are focusing even more strongly than before on fertilizers and specialties. We are becoming leaner, more cost-efficient, more digital, and more performance- oriented. On a solid financial basis, we are tapping into new markets and business models. We are committed to our responsibility towards society and the environment in all regions in which we operate. Learn more about K+S at www.kpluss.com.

About REMEX

REMEX GmbH specializes in the professional management of mineral waste and the recovery of resources contained therein. The company, headquartered in Düsseldorf, is active in both Europe and Asia. The business operations of REMEX GmbH as well as its more than 30 subsidiaries and associated companies comprise all areas in the management of mineral materials - from logistics and processing to subsequent recycling or disposal. The focus is on the production and supply of substitute construction materials and recycling metals, land remediation, soil treatment, mine backfilling and landfill management. REMEX's recycling activities have been proven to reduce the consumption of gravel, sand, and natural stone and improve the carbon footprint of metal production. The company is an international leader in the development of pioneering recycling technologies and is one of the largest producers of substitute construction materials in Europe. With more than 800 employees, REMEX generates revenues of around 650 million euros. The company belongs to the globally active REMONDIS Group. Further information is available at www.remex.de.

Your contact persons

K+S:

Press:

Investor Relations:

Michael Wudonig

Julia Bock, CFA

Phone: +49 561 9301-1262

Phone: +49 561 9301-1009

michael.wudonig@k-plus-s.com

julia.bock@k-plus-s.com

REMEX:

Berthold Heuser

Phone: +49 211 17160-125berthold.heuser@remex.de

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7, 34131 Kassel/Germany, www.kpluss.com

Disclaimer

K+S AG published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
