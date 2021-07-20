Log in
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

K+S : Potash producer K+S beats quarterly profit estimates

07/20/2021 | 11:43am EDT
July 20 (Reuters) - German potash and salt miner K+S on Tuesday reported better than expected preliminary second-quarter core profit, which more than doubled year on year thanks to higher prices and sales volumes.

The group, which produces potash fertilisers and salts for cooking, animal feed and roads de-icing, reported second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 109% year on year at 110 million euros ($129 million).

The result compared with a analyst expectations for 92.9 million euros, Vara Research data shows.

K+S said the improvement resulted mainly from higher average prices and sales volumes in the agriculture segment and higher sales volumes in its industrial division.

The company, which produces about 11% of the world's potash, an essential nutrient for crops, raised its full-year guidance in May and said there had been good global demand for the mineral.

The company is due to report full second-quarter results on Aug. 12. ($1 = 0.8506 euros) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 814 M 3 311 M 3 311 M
Net income 2021 407 M 478 M 478 M
Net Debt 2021 1 156 M 1 360 M 1 360 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,53x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 2 240 M 2 643 M 2 636 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 10 896
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 11,71 €
Average target price 11,57 €
Spread / Average Target -1,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG50.30%2 621
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-3.30%12 423
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-9.56%10 546
ICL GROUP LTD38.20%8 917
PHOSAGRO50.34%8 639
UPL LIMITED78.56%8 296