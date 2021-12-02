K+S : Proceedings at the FREP terminated

Press Release
Kassel (Germany), December 2, 2021
Proceedings at the FREP terminated
K+S has notified the German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP - "DPR") in due time of the Company's agreement with the findings of the DPR's examination in accordance with Section 342b (5) of the German Commercial Code (HGB).
Once the DPR has forwarded the examination findings and K+S has given its consent to the BaFin, the proceedings at the DPR are terminated.
About K+S
We make an important contribution to society: We enable farmers securing the world's food supply. Our products keep numerous industries running. We enrich consumers' daily lives and ensure safety in winter. With around 11,000 employees, production sites on two continents, and a global distribution network, we are a reliable partner for our customers. At the same time, we are realigning ourselves: We are focusing even more strongly than before on fertilizers and specialties. We are becoming leaner, more cost-efficient, more digital, and more performance- oriented. On a solid financial basis, we are tapping into new markets and business models. We are committed to our responsibility towards society and the environment in all regions in which we operate. Learn more about K+S at www.kpluss.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains facts and forecasts that relate to the future development of the K+S Group and its companies. The forecasts represent estimates that we have made on the basis of all the information available to us at the present time. Should the assumptions underlying these forecasts prove not to be correct or risks - such as those described in the risk report contained in the current Annual Report - materialize, actual developments and results may deviate from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release other than as required by law.
