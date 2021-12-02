K+S : Proceedings at the FREP terminated

Press Release

Kassel (Germany), December 2, 2021

Proceedings at the FREP terminated

K+S has notified the German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (FREP - "DPR") in due time of the Company's agreement with the findings of the DPR's examination in accordance with Section 342b (5) of the German Commercial Code (HGB).

Once the DPR has forwarded the examination findings and K+S has given its consent to the BaFin, the proceedings at the DPR are terminated.

