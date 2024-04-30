K+S Aktiengesellschaft:
Program for the publication of the
Q1/2024 Quarterly Report
May 13, 2024
Time (CEST)
Event
07:00 a.m.
Q1/2024 Quarterly Report
Press release and video interview with Dr. Burkhard Lohr (CEO)
available on
Facts & Figures
our website
Excel download: K+S Overview
Charts for the preparation of the Analysts' Conference
Analysts' conference call (in English)
Q&A and outlook with
Dr. Burkhard Lohr (CEO) and
Dr. Christian H. Meyer (CFO)
10:00 a.m.
PLEASE NOTE: We will move directly into the Q&A session and will
not show the presentation, which is available online.
Live public broadcast: https://kpluss.stream24.net/webcast/
after the analysts'
Replay of the analyst conference call: www.kpluss.com/cc
conference call
