K+S Aktiengesellschaft:

Program for the publication of the

Q1/2024 Quarterly Report

May 13, 2024

Time (CEST)

Event

07:00 a.m.

Q1/2024 Quarterly Report

Press release and video interview with Dr. Burkhard Lohr (CEO)

available on

Facts & Figures

our website

Excel download: K+S Overview

Charts for the preparation of the Analysts' Conference

Analysts' conference call (in English)

Q&A and outlook with

Dr. Burkhard Lohr (CEO) and

Dr. Christian H. Meyer (CFO)

10:00 a.m.

PLEASE NOTE: We will move directly into the Q&A session and will

not show the presentation, which is available online.

Live public broadcast: https://kpluss.stream24.net/webcast/

after the analysts'

Replay of the analyst conference call: www.kpluss.com/cc

conference call

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0) 561 9301 1100

Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7

Fax: +49 (0) 561 9301 2425

34131 Kassel

E-Mail:investor-relations@k-plus-s.com

Germany

Disclaimer

K+S AG published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 12:49:31 UTC.