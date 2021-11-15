K+S : Q3/21 Quarterly Report

our new corporate strategy

Our strategic focus is on our core business with potash and magnesium products. Our corporate strategy is characterized by three focal points: We want to optimize our existing business, expand and further develop our core business as well as establish new business areas. Our focus on the environment, nature, and climate protection remains unchanged. Every corporate decision must be consistent with our climate strategy and sustainability goals.

We have developed a common understanding for allocating our management resources to these goals. With the sale of the Americas operating unit, the significant reduction in debt, and the restructuring of our organization, we have already achieved important milestones in the strategic realignment. We must, nevertheless, continue to strengthen our competitiveness, become more efficient, and act in a cost-conscious manner. That is why, we will initially devote most of our effort to optimizing our existing business. In this way, we will establish the basis for the successful further development of our K+S, while maintaining a solid balance sheet as the overriding goal.

OPTIMIZATION OF THE EXISTING BUSINESS

At our Bethune and Zielitz sites, we efficiently produce the standard product potassium chloride. We are improving all processes at these sites in accordance with the strategic principle of cost leadership. Our goal is to continuously reduce production costs and increase competitiveness.

Our specialties are produced at the Werra and Neuhof sites. We will continuously optimize the product portfolio to serve our customers in the best possible manner. At the same time, we strive to significantly reduce the ecological footprint in the manufacturing process.

In the salt business, we focus on operational improvements, rather than strategic growth. Optimizing our existing business also involves focusing on digitalization and automation along the entire value chain. We particularly identified potential in the areas of production, sales, and supply chain.

EXPANSION AND FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF OUR CORE BUSINESS

Our products are of great importance for an ever-changing planet. High-yielding farmland is a prerequisite for feeding a growing world population, even under changing climatic conditions. We already supply the agricultural industry with numerous products to effectively increase yields and enable farmers to master challenges. Our portfolio is set to develop even further. This may not only include adjacent nutrients and bio stimulants, but also the further development of fertigation. Our water-soluble products already contribute to the cultivation of crops in hot and dry regions of the world - even in desert regions, and our nutrients are an important growth driver for plants when using irrigation under film and glass. Our business model is supplemented by a comprehensive range of advisory and other services. In the future, digital services in particular will play an even greater role in our business. We will furthermore intensify our presence directly at the customer's site in selected markets. In expanding our core business, our primary focus is on organic growth and cooperation with strong partners.

NEW BUSINESS AREAS

There is a growing market for sustainable waste management solutions. We therefore want to combine the operations and unique infrastructure of our state-of-the-art disposal facilities with the distribution network of our new partner, a subsidiary of the Remondis Group, in the REKS joint venture. Furthermore, this business model provides us with the best possible access to materials needed for covering our tailings piles in the future. We are also looking at alternative utilization options for our infrastructure. Our underground caverns, for example, offer the potential to store CO2 or hydrogen in the medium to long term.