    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 12:40:28 pm EDT
29.76 EUR   +5.79%
11:50aK+S : Raised to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
05/13K+S AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/12K+S : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

K+S : Raised to Buy by DZ Bank

05/13/2022 | 11:50am EDT
DZ Bank's analyst Axel Herlinghaus has upgraded his rating from Neutral to Buy.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about K+S AG
Analyst Recommendations on K+S AG
Financials
Sales 2022 5 627 M 5 859 M 5 859 M
Net income 2022 1 598 M 1 664 M 1 664 M
Net Debt 2022 387 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,34x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 5 384 M 5 607 M 5 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 10 772
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 28,13 €
Average target price 28,56 €
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG85.25%5 607
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.49.83%21 828
PJSC PHOSAGRO31.24%15 298
ICL GROUP LTD27.62%14 325
UPL LIMITED2.58%7 462
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.22.78%6 518