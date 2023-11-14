Page 2 of the press release "Solid third quarter - Outlook for 2023 confirmed," November 14, 2023

forecast for EBITDA and free cash flow in 2023," says Dr. Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of K+S Aktiengesellschaft.

Higher sales volumes in the Agriculture customer segment

In the Agriculture customer segment, revenues amounted to €621 million in the third quarter (Q3/2022: €1,163 million) and reached €2,039 million in the first nine months, compared to the record figure of €3,351 million in the prior-year period. This decline was mainly attributable to the lower prices described above compared to the record level of the previous year. The sales volumes rose to 1.87 million tonnes in the third quarter compared with 1.56 million tonnes in the prior-year period.

In the Industry+ customer segment, higher salt prices resulted in revenues of €860 million in the first nine months, up more than 2% on the previous year's figure (9M/2022: €841 million). These could not fully offset lower average prices for products containing potash and lower sales volumes in the third quarter of 2023, with revenues reaching €260 million (Q3/2022: €307 million).

K+S sets guiding principles for attractive shareholder participation

In future, the amount of the shareholders' participation in the Company's success will generally be based on the adjusted free cash flow (operative, excluding special effects). K+S aims to return 30% to 50% of the adjusted free cash flow generated annually to shareholders. Capital is returned in the form of a dividend, which may be combined with a share buyback. The possible combination of both instruments also aims to counteract large fluctuations in the annual dividend. When determining the exact percentage of the adjusted free cash flow, the expected business development, the balance sheet structure, and the expected development of capital expenditure are taken into account. Furthermore, K+S wants to maintain a strong balance sheet and generally strives for a maximum leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) of 1.5 times.

K+S confirms 2023 outlook

According to the assessment of the market environment, the annual average price in the agricultural customer segment should be moderately to tangibly higher overall