Page 2 of the press release "Successful start into the new financial year", May 13, 2024

"Our strong European business with a high share of fertilizer specialties has provided a successful start into the financial year," says Dr. Burkhard Lohr, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of K+S Aktiengesellschaft. "This increases the probability that EBITDA for the year as a whole will be above the lower end of the indicated range of €500 million to €650 million."

Development in the customer segments

In the Agriculture customer segment, revenues decreased to €680 million in the first quarter (Q1/2023: €861 million). As in previous quarters, this was mainly attributable to a lower average price for fertilizers. Significantly higher sales volumes only partially offset this development. The continued high share of fertilizer specialties and strong business in the European market nevertheless resulted in the average price remaining stable compared to the figures for the third and fourth quarters of 2023. Sales volumes increased to just over 2 million tonnes in the first quarter (Q1/2023: 1.73 million tonnes).

At €308 million, revenues in the Industry+ customer segment in the first quarter were below the prior-year quarter (Q1/2023: €331 million), but well above the long-term average. This decline was mainly attributable to lower average prices for products containing potash. Tangibly higher prices and significantly higher volumes in the de- icing salt business as well as a further increase in sales volumes for products with industrial applications partially offset the decline. Overall, at 1.85 million tonnes, sales volumes in the customer segment were slightly higher year-on-year (Q1/2023: 1.79 million tonnes).

Outlook for 2024 confirmed

For the year as a whole, the outlook for EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow remains unchanged: EBITDA is still expected to range between €500 million and €650 million and adjusted free cash flow should at least break even.

Although a full-year EBITDA at the lower end of the range has become less likely with the good first quarter, it cannot be ruled out at present due to the fact that major