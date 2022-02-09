Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. K+S AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

K+S : continues work on tailings pile expansion

02/09/2022 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Kassel (Germany), February 9, 2022

Out-of-court settlement with BUND

K+S continues work on tailings pile expansion

Yesterday, the BUND ("Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation") regional association in Hesse and K+S reached an out-of-court settlement in the legal dispute concerning the premature start of the tailings pile expansion at the Hattorf site (Werra plant). The Company has therefore meanwhile resumed the preparations for the tailings pile expansion, which were initially interrupted voluntarily.

The agreement was reached during a hearing at the Kassel Administrative Court (VGH), before which BUND had filed a lawsuit and an emergency motion against the premature start of the tailings pile expansion.

In this context, K+S has undertaken not to carry out forest clearance work on parts of the site this winter. Furthermore, by concretizing the general operating plan, the Company is requesting that the tree population in the infrastructure and marginal strip of the area only be cleared to an extent that is absolutely necessary. A biotope in the marginal strip will also be preserved until a plan approval has been issued, and stump clearing will not be carried out until April 15 at the earliest.

As a result, the legal dispute was declared settled in the summary and action proceedings.

About K+S and the Werra site

We make an important contribution to society: We enable farmers securing the world's food supply. Our products keep numerous industries running. We enrich consumers' daily lives and

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7, 34131 Kassel/Germany, www.kpluss.com

Page 2 of the press release "K+S continues work on tailings pile expansion", February 9, 2022

ensure safety in winter. With around 11,000 employees, production sites on two continents, and a global distribution network, we are a reliable partner for our customers. At the same time, we are realigning ourselves: We are focusing even more strongly than before on fertilizers and specialties. We are becoming leaner, more cost-efficient, more digital, and more performance- oriented. On a solid financial basis, we are tapping into new markets and business models. We are committed to our responsibility towards society and the environment in all regions in which we operate. Learn more about K+S at www.kpluss.com.

The Werra site, with its plants in Hattorf and Wintershall in Hesse and Unterbreizbach and Merkers in Thuringia, is the largest site of K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH. The Werra potash plant produces not only fertilizers but also preliminary products for a wide range of technical and industrial applications as well as for the pharmaceutical, food, and animal feed industries. It employs almost 4400 people, including 300 trainees. Therefore, it is an important employer and training company in the city triangle between Bad Hersfeld, Bad Salzungen and Eisenach. Furthermore, it is an important customer for the local small and medium-sized businesses and makes a significant contribution to value creation in the region. This makes it a key player in the economic and demographic development of the East Hesse/West Thuringia region.

Your contact person

Press:

Marcus Janz

Phone: +49 561 9301-1254marcus.janz@k-plus-s.com

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7, 34131 Kassel/Germany, www.kpluss.com

Disclaimer

K+S AG published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 13:08:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about K+S AG
08:09aK+S : continues work on tailings pile expansion
PU
06:42aK+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Strong increase in EBITDA and Free Cash Flow expected in the 2022..
EQ
02/07K+S : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
02/07K+S : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
02/04K+S : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
02/04K+S : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/04K+S : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
02/04K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : EBITDA and free cash flow for full year 2021 significantly exceed..
EQ
02/02K+S : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/01K+S : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on K+S AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 117 M 3 559 M 3 559 M
Net income 2021 1 948 M 2 225 M 2 225 M
Net Debt 2021 905 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,60x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 3 648 M 4 165 M 4 165 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 10 738
Free-Float -
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 19,06 €
Average target price 17,96 €
Spread / Average Target -5,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG25.52%4 165
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.10.25%16 176
ICL GROUP LTD4.13%12 501
PJSC PHOSAGRO-5.05%9 606
UPL LIMITED1.49%7 752
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-16.72%7 375