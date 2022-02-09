Press Release
Kassel (Germany), February 9, 2022
Out-of-court settlement with BUND
K+S continues work on tailings pile expansion
Yesterday, the BUND ("Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation") regional association in Hesse and K+S reached an out-of-court settlement in the legal dispute concerning the premature start of the tailings pile expansion at the Hattorf site (Werra plant). The Company has therefore meanwhile resumed the preparations for the tailings pile expansion, which were initially interrupted voluntarily.
The agreement was reached during a hearing at the Kassel Administrative Court (VGH), before which BUND had filed a lawsuit and an emergency motion against the premature start of the tailings pile expansion.
In this context, K+S has undertaken not to carry out forest clearance work on parts of the site this winter. Furthermore, by concretizing the general operating plan, the Company is requesting that the tree population in the infrastructure and marginal strip of the area only be cleared to an extent that is absolutely necessary. A biotope in the marginal strip will also be preserved until a plan approval has been issued, and stump clearing will not be carried out until April 15 at the earliest.
As a result, the legal dispute was declared settled in the summary and action proceedings.
About K+S and the Werra site
We make an important contribution to society: We enable farmers securing the world's food supply. Our products keep numerous industries running. We enrich consumers' daily lives and
ensure safety in winter. With around 11,000 employees, production sites on two continents, and a global distribution network, we are a reliable partner for our customers. At the same time, we are realigning ourselves: We are focusing even more strongly than before on fertilizers and specialties. We are becoming leaner, more cost-efficient, more digital, and more performance- oriented. On a solid financial basis, we are tapping into new markets and business models. We are committed to our responsibility towards society and the environment in all regions in which we operate. Learn more about K+S at www.kpluss.com.
The Werra site, with its plants in Hattorf and Wintershall in Hesse and Unterbreizbach and Merkers in Thuringia, is the largest site of K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH. The Werra potash plant produces not only fertilizers but also preliminary products for a wide range of technical and industrial applications as well as for the pharmaceutical, food, and animal feed industries. It employs almost 4400 people, including 300 trainees. Therefore, it is an important employer and training company in the city triangle between Bad Hersfeld, Bad Salzungen and Eisenach. Furthermore, it is an important customer for the local small and medium-sized businesses and makes a significant contribution to value creation in the region. This makes it a key player in the economic and demographic development of the East Hesse/West Thuringia region.
