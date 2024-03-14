K+S: expects EBITDA between 500 and 650 ME in 2024
In the Industry+ customer segment, sales fell only moderately in 2023 compared with the record levels of 2022, to a total of 1.15 billion euros (2022: 1.21 billion euros).
The company achieved an EBITDA operating profit of around 712 million euros (2022: 2,423 million euros). The Group's adjusted profit after tax amounted to €162 million (2022: €1,494 million).
For fiscal 2024, the Group expects EBITDA of between €500 and €650 million and adjusted free cash flow to at least break even.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction