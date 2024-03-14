K+S Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany-based salt producer and potash provider. The Company operates through three segments: Salt, Potash and Magnesium, and Complementary Activities. The Salt segment encompasses the production and marketing of food-grade salt, industrial salt and salt for chemical use, de-icing salt, and sodium chloride brine. The Potash and Magnesium segment combines the production and marketing of potash fertilizers and fertilizer specialties, as well as potash and magnesium compounds for technical, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. The Complementary Activities segment bundles together recycling activities, waste disposal, and reutilization in potash and rock salt mines and CATSAN and THOMAS granulation, as well as logistics services through K+S Transport GmbH and trading in different basic chemicals through Chemische Fabrik Kalk GmbH.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals