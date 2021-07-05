K+S : The planned high-speed railway line will not affect potash mining in the Werra region

Press Release

Bad Hersfeld (Germany), July 5, 2021

K+S welcomes decision of DB Netz AG

The planned high-speed railway line will not affect potash mining in the Werra region

The Fulda-Gerstungen rail project will not entail any restrictions for potash mining in the Werra region. This was the conclusion of the ninth DB Netz AG participation forum in Bad Hersfeld in eastern Hesse last Friday. According to this, the planned route will not affect future mining areas.

"This is great news for K+S and our employees," explains Martin Ebeling, Plant Manager at the Werra. According to the current plans of DB Netz AG, there will be no branch line near Hünfeld-Michelsrombach. Consequently, the new railroad route will not affect the planned Marbach mining field, which is of great importance for the future of potash mining in the Werra mining district. The field extends from the southwestern edge of the current mining operations in the Eitratal valley in eastern Hesse in the direction of Fulda. K+S intends a long-term development of the field to continue producing valuable potash fertilizers and other important mineral products for agriculture and industry. "The Marbach field opens up prospects for the Werra plant until 2060," Ebeling says.

High-speed lines have very high demands on the subsoil. This is why DB's planners have to intensively examine geological influencing factors when evaluating the route. In doing so, DB has also drawn on geological data obtained by K+S in the course of its exploration of the Marbach field. "This procedure was specified by the regional planning authority of the Kassel regional council, and we were happy to comply with it," says Ebeling about the cooperation with all parties involved in the process.

