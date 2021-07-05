Log in
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
K+S : The planned high-speed railway line will not affect potash mining in the Werra region

07/05/2021
Press Release

Bad Hersfeld (Germany), July 5, 2021

K+S welcomes decision of DB Netz AG

The planned high-speed railway line will not affect potash mining in the Werra region

The Fulda-Gerstungen rail project will not entail any restrictions for potash mining in the Werra region. This was the conclusion of the ninth DB Netz AG participation forum in Bad Hersfeld in eastern Hesse last Friday. According to this, the planned route will not affect future mining areas.

"This is great news for K+S and our employees," explains Martin Ebeling, Plant Manager at the Werra. According to the current plans of DB Netz AG, there will be no branch line near Hünfeld-Michelsrombach. Consequently, the new railroad route will not affect the planned Marbach mining field, which is of great importance for the future of potash mining in the Werra mining district. The field extends from the southwestern edge of the current mining operations in the Eitratal valley in eastern Hesse in the direction of Fulda. K+S intends a long-term development of the field to continue producing valuable potash fertilizers and other important mineral products for agriculture and industry. "The Marbach field opens up prospects for the Werra plant until 2060," Ebeling says.

High-speed lines have very high demands on the subsoil. This is why DB's planners have to intensively examine geological influencing factors when evaluating the route. In doing so, DB has also drawn on geological data obtained by K+S in the course of its exploration of the Marbach field. "This procedure was specified by the regional planning authority of the Kassel regional council, and we were happy to comply with it," says Ebeling about the cooperation with all parties involved in the process.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7, 34131 Kassel/Germany, www.kpluss.com

Page 2 of the press release "The planned high-speed railway line will not affect potash mining in the Werra region", July 5, 2021

About K+S and the Werra site

K+S considers itself a customer-focused, independent supplier of mineral products for the Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. We enable farmers securing the world's food supply, provide solutions that keep industries running, enrich consumers' daily lives, and ensure safety in winter. From production sites in Europe, North America, as well as through a global distribution network, we serve the ever-increasing demand for mineral products. We strive for sustainability because we are deeply committed to our responsibilities towards people, the environment, communities, and the economy in the regions in which we operate. Learn more about K+S at www.kpluss.com.

The Werra site, with its plants in Hattorf and Wintershall in Hesse and Unterbreizbach and Merkers in Thuringia, is the largest site of K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH. The Werra potash plant produces not only fertilizers but also preliminary products for a wide range of technical and industrial applications as well as for the pharmaceutical, food, and animal feed industries. It employs almost 4400 people, including 300 trainees. Therefore, it is an important employer and training company in the city triangle between Bad Hersfeld, Bad Salzungen and Eisenach. Furthermore, it is an important customer for the local small and medium-sized businesses and makes a significant contribution to value creation in the region. This makes it a key player in the economic and demographic development of the East Hesse/West Thuringia region.

Press: Marcus Janz

Phone: +49 561 9301-1254marcus.janz@k-plus-s.com

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7, 34131 Kassel/Germany, www.kpluss.com

Disclaimer

K+S AG published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 08:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
