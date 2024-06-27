GENERAL PRINCIPALS

K+S Aktiengesellschaft is a company incorporated under German law and entered in the commercial register held by the Kassel District Court under the register number HRB 2669 with its head office at Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7, 34131 Kassel, Germany.

As the parent company of the K+S Group K+S Aktiengesellschaft holds the investments in its domestic and foreign subsidiaries directly or indirectly.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft is subject to the regulation of the German Commercial Code (HGB).

BACKGROUND

Pursuant to section 341q et seq of the German Commercial Code corporations and commercial partnerships with limited liability are required to report on certain payments made to government entities in connection with their activities in the extractive industry. Companies in the extractive industry are companies that operate in the field of exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other specific substances.

The above-mentioned regulations imposes an obligation on K+S Aktiengesellschaft as the parent company to prepare a Group Payment Report in which it reports certain payments to government entities by reportable companies belonging to the K+S Group. The inclusion of a company in the Group Payment Report exempts that company from having to report payments at the individual company level.

ACTIVITIES IN THE EXTRACTIVE INDUSTRY

The activities of the K+S Group include activities in the extractive industry. The K+S Group extracts raw materials in conventional underground mining as well as solution mining. The potash and rock salt deposits of the K+S Group are either owned by the K+S Group or corresponding licenses and/or similar rights are held that permit the mining or solution mining of the raw material deposits and secure them over the long term.

Subsidiaries of K+S Aktiengesellschaft that have activities in the extractive industry where included in the Group Payment Report.

REPORTING PRINCIPALS

GENERAL

The Group Payment Report of K+S Aktiengesellschaft is prepared in Euro (€). The reporting year is the same as the fiscal year. Rounding differences can occur in the given numbers.

The following companies are included in the Group Payment Report: