KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - After a record year in 2022, low fertilizer prices in particular had a negative impact on K+S 's business in 2023. The Kassel-based potash and salt producer recorded a significant decline in revenues. This Thursday, the MDax group will present its balance sheet figures for the past financial year. CEO Burkhard Lohr and CFO Christian Meyer will report on business development in Frankfurt.

Lohr recently forecast an operating result (EBITDA) of around 600 to around 800 million euros for the year as a whole. By comparison, K+S had generated a profit of 2.4 billion euros in 2022.

K+S employs around 10,700 people, including more than 4,000 in Hesse and Thuringia