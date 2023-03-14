Advanced search
    DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:44:03 2023-03-14 am EDT
21.53 EUR   +5.62%
11:18aK+S raises dividend after strong year - decline in profits expected
DP
10:16aK+s : achieves best result in the Company's history
PU
09:46aK+s : Dividend / Share buyback
PU
K+S raises dividend after strong year - decline in profits expected

03/14/2023 | 11:18am EDT
KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Fertilizer group K+S is significantly increasing its dividend after a jump in profits. It also plans to buy back shares. Meanwhile, operating profit is expected to fall this year after an exceptionally strong 2022 - due to very high fertilizer prices. However, this does not come as a surprise. Analyst Markus Mayer of Baader Bank, however, considers the outlook too cautious, as he wrote in a first reaction. The news was well received by investors overall. The shares were among the favorites in the mid-cap index in the afternoon, rising by almost five percent.

The MDax group plans to pay out one euro per share as a dividend, up from 20 cents a year earlier. In addition, shares are to be bought back for up to 200 million euros starting in May, as the company surprisingly announced in Kassel on Tuesday. That would be around five percent of the capital stock. The shares are to be cancelled.

K+S can rely on a strong increase in revenues and profits last year. Sales rose by 77 percent year-on-year to 5.7 billion euros. The company benefited from high fertilizer prices, which had risen further as a result of sanctions imposed by Western countries on major potash producers Russia and Belarus. However, customers certainly held back to some extent in the second half of the year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) nevertheless shot up to 2.4 billion euros, from just under one billion a year earlier. Adjusted free cash flow was 1.2 billion euros. Profit was therefore in line with the Group forecast and analysts' estimates provided by the company.

Looking ahead to 2023, the management team around Burkhard Lohr expects operating profit of 1.3 to 1.5 billion euros. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to reach 700 to 900 million euros. Analysts' estimates for operating profit are already at the upper end of the range.

In this regard, K+S expects "rising demand" and an "overall attractive price level, albeit at a lower level than in the previous year," according to the statement. Potash supply from Russia and Belarus remains limited, it said. At the same time, it said, costs, particularly for energy, logistics and wages, are expected to continue to rise.

Meanwhile, the company now has a net asset position of 245 million euros at the end of 2022, having reduced debt from 2021 following the sale of its US salt business. In addition, the business recovered significantly, bringing more money into the coffers here as well./mis/la/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
K+S AG 5.69% 21.5 Delayed Quote.10.91%
MDAX 2.31% 27853.2 Delayed Quote.8.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.64% 75.451 Delayed Quote.4.42%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 670 M 6 082 M 6 082 M
Net income 2022 1 285 M 1 378 M 1 378 M
Net cash 2022 325 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,06x
Yield 2022 7,61%
Capitalization 3 901 M 4 184 M 4 184 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 11 045
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 20,38 €
Average target price 25,31 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG10.91%4 184
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-2.62%22 208
FMC CORPORATION-4.29%14 947
ICL GROUP LTD-1.89%8 888
OCI N.V.-10.17%6 772
UPL LIMITED-1.63%6 434