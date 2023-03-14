K+S raises dividend after strong year - decline in profits expected

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Fertilizer group K+S is significantly increasing its dividend after a jump in profits. It also plans to buy back shares. Meanwhile, operating profit is expected to fall this year after an exceptionally strong 2022 - due to very high fertilizer prices. However, this does not come as a surprise. Analyst Markus Mayer of Baader Bank, however, considers the outlook too cautious, as he wrote in a first reaction. The news was well received by investors overall. The shares were among the favorites in the mid-cap index in the afternoon, rising by almost five percent.

The MDax group plans to pay out one euro per share as a dividend, up from 20 cents a year earlier. In addition, shares are to be bought back for up to 200 million euros starting in May, as the company surprisingly announced in Kassel on Tuesday. That would be around five percent of the capital stock. The shares are to be cancelled.

K+S can rely on a strong increase in revenues and profits last year. Sales rose by 77 percent year-on-year to 5.7 billion euros. The company benefited from high fertilizer prices, which had risen further as a result of sanctions imposed by Western countries on major potash producers Russia and Belarus. However, customers certainly held back to some extent in the second half of the year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) nevertheless shot up to 2.4 billion euros, from just under one billion a year earlier. Adjusted free cash flow was 1.2 billion euros. Profit was therefore in line with the Group forecast and analysts' estimates provided by the company.

Looking ahead to 2023, the management team around Burkhard Lohr expects operating profit of 1.3 to 1.5 billion euros. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to reach 700 to 900 million euros. Analysts' estimates for operating profit are already at the upper end of the range.

In this regard, K+S expects "rising demand" and an "overall attractive price level, albeit at a lower level than in the previous year," according to the statement. Potash supply from Russia and Belarus remains limited, it said. At the same time, it said, costs, particularly for energy, logistics and wages, are expected to continue to rise.

Meanwhile, the company now has a net asset position of 245 million euros at the end of 2022, having reduced debt from 2021 following the sale of its US salt business. In addition, the business recovered significantly, bringing more money into the coffers here as well./mis/la/jha/