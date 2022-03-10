Log in
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
03/22 01:48:37 am
21.92 EUR   -0.39%
01:42aMinerals group K+S Q4 profit jumps; expects best results in 2022
RE
01:13aK+S : Significant increase in earnings
PU
03/09K+S : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Minerals group K+S Q4 profit jumps; expects best results in 2022

03/10/2022 | 01:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: A headframe of salt producer K+S Group is pictured at a K+S potash mine near Unterbreizbach

(Reuters) - German minerals group K+S reported a sharp jump in fourth-quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by a one-time gain from the sale of its waste disposal joint venture, and forecast best-ever earnings in 2022 on potash price gains.

The potash, salt and magnesium miner posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 611 million euros ($675.46 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 39 million euros a year earlier.

This includes a one-time gain of 219 million euros from the waste disposal joint venture REKS' sale.

"2021 was a very successful year. We made the company more efficient, leaner and more profitable, as well as strategically realigning K+S," Chairman Burkhard Lohr said in a statement.

In February, the group had forecast a core profit of 1.6-1.9 billion euros for 2022.

"With the above-mentioned range, we would achieve the best results in our company's history. Even with a view to the war in Ukraine and the associated dynamics in sales prices and energy risks, we stand by this forecast," Lohr added.

Potash spot prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on concerns over global supply disruption of the key crop fertiliser.

Shares in K+S, which produces about one-tenth of the world's potash, have soared 12% since Feb. 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

The company announced a dividend of 0.20 euros per share.

The United States, European Union and other nations have reacted to Russia's war on Ukraine by imposing economic sanctions that might hamper the country's ability to sell potash and other fertilisers abroad.

With a share of roughly one-fifth of all global trade, Russia is the world's largest fertiliser exporter.

Analysts from Deutsche Bank have said they expect the majority of exports out of the region to virtually stop, which would create a "colossal shortfall in an already tight market".

($1=0.9046 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 7.53% 9.806 Delayed Quote.-11.00%
K+S AG -0.63% 22 Delayed Quote.44.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.75% 128.5 Delayed Quote.73.46%
Analyst Recommendations on K+S AG
Financials
Sales 2021 3 140 M 3 479 M 3 479 M
Net income 2021 2 059 M 2 281 M 2 281 M
Net Debt 2021 939 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,85x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 4 211 M 4 665 M 4 665 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 10 738
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 22,00 €
Average target price 19,84 €
Spread / Average Target -9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG44.88%4 665
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.44.72%20 846
ICL GROUP LTD17.96%14 963
UPL LIMITED-2.93%7 177
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.17.74%6 950
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-25.70%6 625