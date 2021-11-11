Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. K+S AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/11 02:07:05 am
14.783 EUR   -3.38%
01:07aPotash miner K+S reports German audit office's preliminary findings from investigation
RE
11/08K+S : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/28K+S : Warburg Research takes a positive view
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Potash miner K+S reports German audit office's preliminary findings from investigation

11/11/2021 | 01:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Germany's audit office for accounting has informed minerals company K+S of preliminary findings in a probe of the company's financial statements, K+S said on Thursday.

The German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (DPR) issued a preliminary opinion that material assumptions underlying the value in use determined for an impairment test of the company's potash and magnesium products cash-generating unit were not appropriate, K+S said.

"Following its own comprehensive review and the involvement of external advisers, K+S considers these to be unfounded," the company said.

K+S said it has provided the DPR with additional information while proceedings are ongoing.

(Reporting by David Latona and Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about K+S AG
01:07aPotash miner K+S reports German audit office's preliminary findings from investigation
RE
11/08K+S : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/28K+S : Warburg Research takes a positive view
MD
10/27K+S : UBS remains Neutral
MD
10/27K+S : Kepler Cheuvreux keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/27K+S : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
10/26K+S : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/26Forecast K+S Aktiengesellschaft
PU
10/26K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : K+S raises operating forecasts for full year 2021 again
DJ
10/21K+S : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on K+S AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 030 M 3 476 M 3 476 M
Net income 2021 957 M 1 098 M 1 098 M
Net Debt 2021 988 M 1 134 M 1 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,99x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 2 928 M 3 378 M 3 360 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 10 730
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 15,30 €
Average target price 14,27 €
Spread / Average Target -6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG96.46%3 378
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.35.16%18 786
ICL GROUP LTD67.97%11 359
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY PHOSAGRO86.53%10 817
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-16.14%9 559
UPL LIMITED65.36%7 688