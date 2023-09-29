ERFURT/WORBIS (dpa-AFX) - Mining developer Südharz Kali plans to present a feasibility study for a mine in northern Thuringia by December. This was announced by managing director Babette Winter in Erfurt on Friday. "We have been working since the completion of our confirmation drilling to advance the project for a new potash plant in northern Thuringia," she said. Potash is needed primarily for the production of fertilizers.

The feasibility study is about mining planning and product marketing, among other things, she said. The potassium salt is to be processed largely with electricity, rather than natural gas, as has been the case in the past, she said.

According to the company, the regional planning procedure was started in mid-September. The full regional planning application is to be submitted in the fourth quarter of 2023, it said.

The company had previously named Bernterode and Haynrode in the Eichsfeld district as possible sites for the potash plant. Many towns in the region in northern Thuringia have a long tradition of potash mining, although much of it was shut down after reunification. Miners at the Bischofferode potash plant, on the other hand, went on a long hunger strike 30 years ago in the summer, which caused a stir throughout Germany. Ultimately, the mine and processing plant in Bischofferode were also shut down by the Treuhandanstalt.

The chance that traditional potash mining would be revived in northern Thuringia had increased after successful test drilling by Südharz Kali GmbH. The deposits in the Eichsfeld region of Thuringia were profitable, a study commissioned by the company had shown in 2022./red/DP/men