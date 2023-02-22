Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. K+S AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AG

(SDF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:46:49 2023-02-22 am EST
20.83 EUR   -2.73%
UBS lowers target for K+S to 21 euros - 'Neutral

02/22/2023 | 05:18am EST
ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Swiss major bank UBS cut its price target for K+S to 21 euros from 22 euros in the wake of an analyst change and left its rating at "neutral". The fertilizer group's balance sheet should be strongly supported in the short term, as K+S is generating above-cycle earnings and potash prices are likely to remain high for now, new analyst Priyanka Patel wrote in a research note issued Wednesday. In the longer term, however, profitability in Europe could be threatened by structurally higher energy costs and downside risks to potash prices, as Belarus, an important producer country affected by Western sanctions, could open up other export routes over time./edh/mis

Publication of the original study: 22.02.2023 / 00:57 / GMT

First disclosure of the original study: 22.02.2023 / 00:57 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on K+S AG
Financials
Sales 2022 5 624 M 6 002 M 6 002 M
Net income 2022 1 305 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
Net cash 2022 315 M 336 M 336 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,16x
Yield 2022 7,21%
Capitalization 4 098 M 4 373 M 4 373 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 11 045
Free-Float 100%
Chart K+S AG
Duration : Period :
K+S AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends K+S AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 21,41 €
Average target price 25,19 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
K+S AG16.52%4 373
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.8.02%24 031
FMC CORPORATION1.07%15 776
PHOSAGRO0.00%13 722
ICL GROUP LTD2.24%9 208
UPL LIMITED4.17%6 760