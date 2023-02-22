UBS lowers target for K+S to 21 euros - 'Neutral

ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Swiss major bank UBS cut its price target for K+S to 21 euros from 22 euros in the wake of an analyst change and left its rating at "neutral". The fertilizer group's balance sheet should be strongly supported in the short term, as K+S is generating above-cycle earnings and potash prices are likely to remain high for now, new analyst Priyanka Patel wrote in a research note issued Wednesday. In the longer term, however, profitability in Europe could be threatened by structurally higher energy costs and downside risks to potash prices, as Belarus, an important producer country affected by Western sanctions, could open up other export routes over time./edh/mis

